    GTT receives an order from Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding (Group) Co. Ltd. for the tank design of a new LNG carrier

    GTT announces that it has received an order from its partner the Chinese shipyard Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding (Group) Co. Ltd. for the tank design of a new LNGC on behalf of the Chinese ship-owner ShenZhen Gas Corporation Ltd., according to the company's release.

    GTT will design the tanks of the vessel which will offer a cargo capacity 79,960 m3 and will be fitted with the NO96 L03+ membrane containment system, a technology developed by GTT.

    The vessel will be delivered in January 2023.

