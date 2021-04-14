2021 April 14 12:20

Port of Oakland imports up 45 percent in March 2021

The Port of Oakland reported all-time high container volume for import and export cargo in the month of March. It said there’s no sign of the global surge in business activity abating any time soon, according to the company's release.



The Port said Oakland received the equivalent of 97,538 20-foot import containers in March. It said it shipped out the equivalent of 94,169 20-foot export boxes. Both totals were single-month records at the 94-year-old Port. March imports were up 45 percent from the same month a year ago, the Port said. March 2020 was when the Port felt the initial impacts of the pandemic. Exports gained 12 percent year-over-year. The Port said most of its trade was with Asia.

Oakland’s cargo boom mirrors a nearly year-long volume increase at many ports worldwide. The Port said its total volume is up nearly 9 percent through the first three months of 2021. It attributed the gains to three factors:

Pandemic-weary consumers purchasing overseas goods to counter lockdown fatigue, a phenomenon known as ‘retail therapy;’

Retailers and manufacturers replenishing depleted inventories; and

American exporters meeting unrelenting demand for high-quality U.S. products, especially farm goods.

The Port said it was aided in March by introduction of a first-call vessel service. The new weekly service from French carrier CMA-CGM makes Oakland its first U.S. stop.

About the Port of Oakland

The Port of Oakland oversees the Oakland Seaport, Oakland International Airport, and nearly 20 miles of waterfront including Jack London Square. The Port's 5-year strategic plan - Growth with Care - pairs business expansion with community benefits, envisioning more jobs and economic stimulus as the Port grows. Together with its business partners, the Port supports more than 84,000 jobs.