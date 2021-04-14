2021 April 14 12:06

Port of Ust-Luga throughput in 3M’2021 fell by 5% Y-o-Y

Dry bulk and general cargoes show a stable growth, container turnover is decreasing

Inage source: Rosmorport

In January-March 2021, the port of Ust-Luga handled 25,478,800 tonnes of cargo, down 5%, year-on-year, says Baltic Sea Ports Administration.

In the reporting period, handling of dry bulk cargo climbed by 19% to 11,923,900 tonnes including 10,049,000 tonnes of coal and coke (+25%, year-on-year).

Handling of liquid bulk cargo fell by 20% to 13,196,700 tonnes including 4,703,700 tonnes of crude oil (-37%) and 8,321,100 tonnes of oil products (-4%).

Handling of general cargo surged by 65% to 23,900 tonnes.



Handling of cargoes carried by ferries totaled 191,400 tonnes (-19%).



The port’s container throughput fell by 42% to 8,313 TEUs.



In 2020, the port of Ust-Luga handled 102.60 million tonnes of cargo (-1%, year-on-year).

Port Type of cargo Throughput thou t, 2019 Throughput thou t, 2020 Throughput thou t, 2021 2021 vs 2020