    Port of Ust-Luga throughput in 3M’2021 fell by 5% Y-o-Y

    Dry bulk and general cargoes show a stable growth, container turnover is decreasing

     

    Inage source: Rosmorport

    In January-March 2021, the port of Ust-Luga handled 25,478,800 tonnes of cargo, down 5%, year-on-year, says Baltic Sea Ports Administration.

     

    In the reporting period, handling of dry bulk cargo climbed by 19% to 11,923,900 tonnes including 10,049,000 tonnes of coal and coke (+25%, year-on-year). 

    Handling of liquid bulk cargo fell by 20% to 13,196,700 tonnes including 4,703,700 tonnes of crude oil (-37%) and 8,321,100 tonnes of oil products (-4%). 

    Handling of general cargo surged by 65% to 23,900 tonnes.

    Handling of cargoes carried by ferries totaled 191,400 tonnes (-19%). 

    The port’s container throughput fell by 42% to 8,313 TEUs. 

    In 2020, the port of Ust-Luga handled 102.60 million tonnes of cargo (-1%, year-on-year).

    Port

    Type of cargo

    Throughput thou t, 2019

    Throughput thou t, 2020

    Throughput thou t, 2021

    2021 vs 2020

    Port of Ust-Luga

    TOTAL:

    26,267.0

    26,938.6

    25,478.8

    95%

     

    DRY BULK CARGO including:

    8,914.4

    10,013.1

    11,923.9

    119%

     

    Ore

    0.0

    0.0

    48.4

    up

     

    Coal, coke

    7,001.6

    8,037.7

    10,049.0

    125%

     

    Mineral fertilizers

    924.4

    1,072.6

    899.9

    84%

     

    Other

    988.4

    902.8

    926.6

    103%

     

    LOOSE CARGO, including:

    0.0

    0.0

    9.2

    up

     

    Other loose cargo

    0.0

    0.0

    9.2

    up

     

    TIMBER

    152.4

    143.3

    56.6

    39%

     

    GENERAL CARGO including:

    27.3

    14.5

    23.9

    165%

     

    Packaged

    3.7

    2.2

    1.2

    55%

     

    Other

    23.6

    12.3

    22.7

    185%

     

    CONTAINERS

    136.7

    131.5

    77.1

    59%

     

    Total teus

    15,026

    14,435

    8,313

    58%

     

    including refrigerated containers:

    138

    186

    73

    39%

     

    CARGO CARRIED by FERRIES

    248.7

    237.3

    191.4

    81%

     

    LIQUID BULK CARGO including:

    16,787.5

    16,398.9

    13,196.7

    80%

     

    Crude oil

    7,609.8

    7,410.0

    4,703.7

    63%

     

    Oil products

    8,520.7

    8,624.0

    8,321.1

    96%

     

    Liquefied gas

    657.0

    364.9

    171.9

    47%
