2021 April 14 12:06
Port of Ust-Luga throughput in 3M’2021 fell by 5% Y-o-Y
Dry bulk and general cargoes show a stable growth, container turnover is decreasing
In January-March 2021, the port of Ust-Luga handled 25,478,800 tonnes of cargo, down 5%, year-on-year, says Baltic Sea Ports Administration.
In the reporting period, handling of dry bulk cargo climbed by 19% to 11,923,900 tonnes including 10,049,000 tonnes of coal and coke (+25%, year-on-year).
Handling of liquid bulk cargo fell by 20% to 13,196,700 tonnes including 4,703,700 tonnes of crude oil (-37%) and 8,321,100 tonnes of oil products (-4%).
Handling of general cargo surged by 65% to 23,900 tonnes.
Handling of cargoes carried by ferries totaled 191,400 tonnes (-19%).
The port’s container throughput fell by 42% to 8,313 TEUs.
In 2020, the port of Ust-Luga handled 102.60 million tonnes of cargo (-1%, year-on-year).
Port
Type of cargo
Throughput thou t, 2019
Throughput thou t, 2020
Throughput thou t, 2021
2021 vs 2020
Port of Ust-Luga
TOTAL:
26,267.0
26,938.6
25,478.8
95%
DRY BULK CARGO including:
8,914.4
10,013.1
11,923.9
119%
Ore
0.0
0.0
48.4
up
Coal, coke
7,001.6
8,037.7
10,049.0
125%
Mineral fertilizers
924.4
1,072.6
899.9
84%
Other
988.4
902.8
926.6
103%
LOOSE CARGO, including:
0.0
0.0
9.2
up
Other loose cargo
0.0
0.0
9.2
up
TIMBER
152.4
143.3
56.6
39%
GENERAL CARGO including:
27.3
14.5
23.9
165%
Packaged
3.7
2.2
1.2
55%
Other
23.6
12.3
22.7
185%
CONTAINERS
136.7
131.5
77.1
59%
Total teus
15,026
14,435
8,313
58%
including refrigerated containers:
138
186
73
39%
CARGO CARRIED by FERRIES
248.7
237.3
191.4
81%
LIQUID BULK CARGO including:
16,787.5
16,398.9
13,196.7
80%
Crude oil
7,609.8
7,410.0
4,703.7
63%
Oil products
8,520.7
8,624.0
8,321.1
96%
Liquefied gas
657.0
364.9
171.9
47%
