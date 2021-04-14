2021 April 14 11:02

Panama Canal provides additional time for implementation of Transit Reservation fees adjustments

After taking into account the feedback received from customers and shipping associations regarding the modifications in the Transit Reservation System fees, the Panama Canal will postpone the implementation date from April 15 to June 1, 2021.

This measure will allow the maritime industry more time to prepare for the adjustment to these new booking fees.

"The Panama Canal values its customers' input, as it looks for ways to bring value and improve our service on a constant basis," said Administrator Ricaurte Vásquez Morales. “We always take into account how the changes we make may affect our customers and will work alongside them to ensure that their feedback is heard, and our goals are aligned."

The transit reservation system is an optional service offered by the Panama Canal that gives customers the possibility to transit on a specific date through the payment of an additional fee, thus guaranteeing transit. The rising demand for these slots has prompted the Canal to reflect the value of this service in tariffs to meet current demand and supply.

The Panama Canal has continuously implemented measures to improve the quality of its service and adapt to an ever-changing market, including initiatives that offer better or more effective ways to schedule transits.