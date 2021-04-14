  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 April 14 10:20

    Throughput of Port St. Petersburg declined by 2% in 3M’2021

    Dry loose and liquid bulk cargo handling continues going down while haling of dry bulk cargo is rising

     

    Photo by IAA PortNews

    In January-March 2021, the Port of St. Petersburg handled 14.44 million tonnes of cargo (-2%, year-on-year). According to the port authority, handling of liquid bulk cargo fell by 3% to 2.59 million tonnes, handling of dry bulk cargo rose by 28% to 1.91 million tonnes.

    In the reported period, handling of general cargo fell by 2% to 3.06 million tonnes, Ro-Ro cargo – up 31% to 338,300 tonnes, dry loose cargo – down 57% to 46,700 tonnes, timber - up 10% to 59,300 tonnes. Handling of cargoes carried by ferries surged by 99% to 600 tonnes.

    The port’s container throughput fell by 11% to 2.09 million TEUs.

    In 2020, the port handled 59.88 mln t of cargo, its container throughput was 2.09 mln TEUs.

     

    Port

    Type of cargo

    Throughput thou t,

    2019

    Throughput thou t, 2020

    Throughput thou t, 2021

    2021 vs 2020

    Saint-Petersburg

    TOTAL:

    14,263.0

    14,759.6

    14,442.8

    98%

     

    DRY BULK CARGO including:

    1,993.3

    1,499.4

    1,915.5

    128%

     

    Ore

    157.3

    207.4

    146.0

    70%

     

    Coal, coke

    51.5

    18.0

    10.0

    56%

     

    Mineral fertilizers

    1,782.4

    1,239.6

    1,731.4

    140%

     

    Other

    2.0

    34.4

    28.1

    82%

     

    DRY LOOSE CARGO including:

    109.4

    107.7

    46.7

    43%

     

    Grain

    96.2

    70.5

    18.6

    26%

     

    Other

    13.2

    37.2

    28.1

    76%

     

    TIMBER

    86.9

    53.9

    59.3

    110%

     

    GENERAL CARGO including:

    3,054.5

    3,123.1

    3,062.2

    98%

     

    Ferrous metal

    1,343.5

    1,511.4

    1,650.8

    109%

     

    Non-ferrous metal

    338.6

    270.2

    222.4

    82%

     

    Metal scrap

    314.2

    449.0

    338.5

    75%

     

    Packaged

    374.0

    381.0

    290.5

    76%

     

    Reefer

    304.8

    248.2

    237.1

    96%

     

    including fish

    75.9

    46.8

    66.0

    141%

     

    Other

    379.4

    263.4

    323.0

    123%

     

    CONTAINERS

    6,659.8

    7,048.4

    6,427.1

    91%

     

    Total teus

    564,596

    561,950

    499,640

    89%

     

    including refrigerated containers:

    79,028

    75,688

    69,381

    92%

     

    CARGO CARRIED by FERRIES

    2.9

    0.3

    0.6

    199%

     

    RO-RO

    298.3

    259.0

    338.3

    131%

     

    LIQUID BULK CARGO including:

    2,058.0

    2,667.8

    2,593.2

    97%

     

    Oil products

    2,058.0

    2,667.8

    2,593.2

    97%
Другие новости по темам: Port St. Petersburg  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 April 14

18:14 Stockholm Exergi orders Agilon automated warehouse solution from Konecranes
17:41 Throughput of Kaliningrad port in 3M’2021 fell by 13% Y-o-Y
17:41 Alblasserdam’s Container Transferium gets ready for further growth
17:12 ABS publishes guidance on shipping power and propulsion decarbonization technologies
16:53 Throughput of port Vyborg in 3M’2021 rose by 47% Y-o-Y
16:30 The Korean Register publishes technical report for ammonia fueled ships supporting the commercial adoption of ammonia as ship fuel
16:14 Throughput of port Vysotsk in 3M’2021 fell by 5% Y-o-Y
15:56 Throughput of port Primorsk in 3M’2021 fell by 22% Y-o-Y
15:32 GTT receives an order from Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding (Group) Co. Ltd. for the tank design of a new LNG carrier
14:47 Omsk River Port to arrange pilot voyage for grain exports to China by Irtysh river this year
14:25 ABS joins SOFC4Maritime fuel cell development JDP
13:43 Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard launches RSD59 ship Nikolai Leonov built for Alfa LLC
13:22 Wärtsilä signs an agreement with NYK and MTI to evaluate Expert Insight predictive maintenance service
12:59 Port of HaminaKotka throughput in 3M’20201 fell by 2.3% YoY
12:20 Port of Oakland imports up 45 percent in March 2021
12:06 Port of Ust-Luga throughput in 3M’2021 fell by 5% Y-o-Y
11:34 FESCO and NtechLab to collaborate in digital field
11:10 Grimaldi Group buys five ro/pax vessels and two terminals in the ports of Valencia and Barcelona from Armas Trasmediterránea Group
11:02 Panama Canal provides additional time for implementation of Transit Reservation fees adjustments
10:43 FESCO completed first intermodal transportation of containerized fish products from Russia to Germany
10:20 Throughput of Port St. Petersburg declined by 2% in 3M’2021
10:20 Korean Register and DSME complete world’s first ship to ship LNG bunkering for gas trial
09:49 Zvezda shipyard commences construction of third ARC 7 LNG carrier
09:25 Oil prices rise on decrease of US reserves
09:08 Baltic Dry Index as of April 13
08:01 Navigator Holdings and Ultragas to merge fleets & businesses entity

2021 April 13

18:30 Monjasa reveals record high volumes in a year of great contrasts
18:07 Largest non-containerised cargo operation in the world at APM Terminals Pecém
17:52 USC prepares chemical tanker PortNews for delivery to Volgotrans
17:33 Wan Hai Lines to launch independent CI8 Express Service
16:34 IMO establishes new module on GISIS
15:34 A.P. Moller - Maersk to hasten the pace of its AE19 service from Asia to Europe
15:16 Throughput of port Kavkaz in 3M’2021 rose by 4% Y-o-Y
14:33 VERWATER SJR expands at RDM Rotterdam
14:00 Delo Group and Rosatom transferring port terminals in Novorossiysk to use green wind energy
13:41 Delo Group proposed to include containerization in draft Strategy for Social and Economic Development of Russia until 2030
13:38 The Port of València reduces its carbon footprint by 30%
12:17 Optimarin surfs retrofit wave with orders for over 100 units so far in 2021
12:12 Rhenus takes a majority holding in Arkon Shipping & Projects
11:43 Leading stakeholders presenting at Capital Link’s Decarbonization in Shipping Forum
11:10 CMA CGM announces PSS for cargo from North Europe & the Mediterranean to Australia & New Zealand
10:34 Throughput of Russian seaports in 3M’2021 fell by 4.5% (detalization)
09:47 Throughput of port Riga (Latvia) in 3M’2021 dropped by 15.3%
09:29 Oil prices continue rising
09:11 Baltic Dry Index as of April 12

2021 April 12

18:05 Kongsberg Digital to provide the Panama Canal Authority with simulators for multi-vessel training scenarios
17:46 Delo Group approved strategy development until 2030
17:25 Strategic Marine launches next generation Strat Cat CTV design for offshore wind market
16:53 S&P and Fitch upgrade Sovcomflot rating to ‘BBB-'
16:15 Indian Register of Shipping undertakes successful sea trials for pioneer batch of vessels in India to use biofuel
15:47 ClassNK certifies “Sunflame Smart Support System” as Innovation Endorsement for Products & Solutions
15:32 SC Ports opens state-of-the-art Hugh K. Leatherman Terminal
15:22 KN to pay EUR 5 million as dividends to shareholders
14:57 PortNews welcomes to its stand at TransRussia 2021 in Moscow
14:35 Recruiting for senior positions in the ports industry: the BPA examines how to avoid the pitfalls and perils!
14:14 New eco-friendly rail shuttle – more Swedish forest products through the Port of Gothenburg
13:36 Russian Maritime Register of Shipping takes part in TransRussia 2021
13:13 ABS awarded notation for one of the world’s largest semi-submersible heavy-lift platforms
12:55 Throughput of Russian seaports in 3M’2021 fell by 4.5% Y-o-Y
12:34 NOVATEK reports preliminary operating data for Q1’2021