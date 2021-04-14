-
2021 April 14 10:20
Throughput of Port St. Petersburg declined by 2% in 3M’2021
Dry loose and liquid bulk cargo handling continues going down while haling of dry bulk cargo is rising
In January-March 2021, the Port of St. Petersburg handled 14.44 million tonnes of cargo (-2%, year-on-year). According to the port authority, handling of liquid bulk cargo fell by 3% to 2.59 million tonnes, handling of dry bulk cargo rose by 28% to 1.91 million tonnes.
In the reported period, handling of general cargo fell by 2% to 3.06 million tonnes, Ro-Ro cargo – up 31% to 338,300 tonnes, dry loose cargo – down 57% to 46,700 tonnes, timber - up 10% to 59,300 tonnes. Handling of cargoes carried by ferries surged by 99% to 600 tonnes.
The port’s container throughput fell by 11% to 2.09 million TEUs.
In 2020, the port handled 59.88 mln t of cargo, its container throughput was 2.09 mln TEUs.
Port
Type of cargo
Throughput thou t,
2019
Throughput thou t, 2020
Throughput thou t, 2021
2021 vs 2020
Saint-Petersburg
TOTAL:
14,263.0
14,759.6
14,442.8
98%
DRY BULK CARGO including:
1,993.3
1,499.4
1,915.5
128%
Ore
157.3
207.4
146.0
70%
Coal, coke
51.5
18.0
10.0
56%
Mineral fertilizers
1,782.4
1,239.6
1,731.4
140%
Other
2.0
34.4
28.1
82%
DRY LOOSE CARGO including:
109.4
107.7
46.7
43%
Grain
96.2
70.5
18.6
26%
Other
13.2
37.2
28.1
76%
TIMBER
86.9
53.9
59.3
110%
GENERAL CARGO including:
3,054.5
3,123.1
3,062.2
98%
Ferrous metal
1,343.5
1,511.4
1,650.8
109%
Non-ferrous metal
338.6
270.2
222.4
82%
Metal scrap
314.2
449.0
338.5
75%
Packaged
374.0
381.0
290.5
76%
Reefer
304.8
248.2
237.1
96%
including fish
75.9
46.8
66.0
141%
Other
379.4
263.4
323.0
123%
CONTAINERS
6,659.8
7,048.4
6,427.1
91%
Total teus
564,596
561,950
499,640
89%
including refrigerated containers:
79,028
75,688
69,381
92%
CARGO CARRIED by FERRIES
2.9
0.3
0.6
199%
RO-RO
298.3
259.0
338.3
131%
LIQUID BULK CARGO including:
2,058.0
2,667.8
2,593.2
97%
Oil products
2,058.0
2,667.8
2,593.2
97%
