2021 April 14 10:20

Throughput of Port St. Petersburg declined by 2% in 3M’2021

Dry loose and liquid bulk cargo handling continues going down while haling of dry bulk cargo is rising

Photo by IAA PortNews

In January-March 2021, the Port of St. Petersburg handled 14.44 million tonnes of cargo (-2%, year-on-year). According to the port authority, handling of liquid bulk cargo fell by 3% to 2.59 million tonnes, handling of dry bulk cargo rose by 28% to 1.91 million tonnes.

In the reported period, handling of general cargo fell by 2% to 3.06 million tonnes, Ro-Ro cargo – up 31% to 338,300 tonnes, dry loose cargo – down 57% to 46,700 tonnes, timber - up 10% to 59,300 tonnes. Handling of cargoes carried by ferries surged by 99% to 600 tonnes.

The port’s container throughput fell by 11% to 2.09 million TEUs.



In 2020, the port handled 59.88 mln t of cargo, its container throughput was 2.09 mln TEUs.