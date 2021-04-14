2021 April 14 10:20

Korean Register and DSME complete world’s first ship to ship LNG bunkering for gas trial

Korean Register (KR) and DSME have competed the world’s first ship to ship (STS) LNG loading for gas trial. The SM JEJU LNG2 has supplied LNG in the STS gas-trial to a 173.400 cbm LNG carrier. The demonstration test took place at DSME’s Okpo Shipyard from 24-26 November, 2020, according to the company's release.

KR and DSME have been working together since an MOU on joint research for LNG bunkering was signed by Mr. Lee Hyung-Chul, Chairman and CEO of KR, and Dr. Lee Seung Geun, CEO of DSME, last August. The collaboration is part of a partnership agreement for LNG bunkering/transport work with Korean shipyards with the aim of “Developing standards for LNG bunkering procedures in Korea”, conducting “Risk evaluation of LNG bunkering operations,” and “Development of LNG bunkering to support technology based on standards and guidelines jointly developed by DSME and KR”.



Applying its extensive safety engineering technology, KR has identified a diverse range of potential hazards through its risk assessments for STS LNG loading/transport operations between two ships and has suggested effective ways to reduce that risk to DSME. In addition, a safer work environment and safety work procedures for workers have been developed as a result of a comprehensive study looking at the establishment of ‘CONTROL ZONES’ around the two ships during LNG transportation.



DSME has demonstrated its own outstanding technology without vapour return to the bunkering vessel or venting to atmospheric areas during ship to ship LNG loading /transport operations. This is because DSME has a wealth of experience and excellent technology in LNG offshore operations and BOG (boil off gas) control. To date, DSME has conducted eight gas trials without venting to atmospheric areas.



This project was carried out with close collaboration from DSME, KR, SM KLC, SM KLCSM, and KOGAS, which provided full support for LNG bunkering vessels and safety management technology and LNG supply.