Zvezda shipyard commences construction of third ARC 7 LNG carrier

LNG tankers will be built in the interest of NOVATEK for Arctic LNG-2 project

Rosneft says Shipbuilding Complex Zvezda (Zvezda shipyard in Bolshoy Kamen of the Primorsky Territory) has commenced the construction of the second LNG carrier tanker of the ARC 7 ice class.

The first part of the new ship was cut in the hull production unit using a high-tech plasma-cutting machine.

The gas carriers are built in interests of PJSC Novatek for the Arctic LNG 2 project. The project to build the new vessels is financed by VEB.RF.

It is the second ship ordered by SMART LNG LLC (a subsidiary of Sovcomflot and Novatek) and the third ship in the total series of 15 gas carriers. The owner of the lead ship in the series is PAO Sovcomflot.



PAO Sovcomflot takes an active part in localizing the construction of large ships at Zvezda. It has its own supervision team of SCF Engineering Centre representatives operating at the shipyard.

The Zvezda Shipyard and the companies of the VEB.RF Group signed contracts for the construction of 15 gas carrier vessels for liquefied gas transportation in complicated ice conditions of the Northern Sea Route. The tankers will be used for long-term time charter contracts between Sovcomflot Group (for the pilot gas carrier), SMART LNG LLC (a subsidiary of Sovcomflot Group and Novatek, for the other 14 ships in the series) and Arctic LNG 2 LLC (a subsidiary of Novatek).



Liquefied gas tankers of ice-class Arc7 are designed to transport liquefied natural gas and can perform in severe climate conditions. The length of the vessel is 300 m, width 48.8 m, capacity of cargo tanks 172,600 m3. These vessels feature increased environmental safety; they use liquefied natural gas as their primary fuel.

The gas carrier’s design allows it to individually pull through the ice of up to 2 m thick. The capacity of the gas carrier’s power station is 45 MW. The ship is equipped with three unique steerable thrusters whose production is localised in Bolshoy Kamen at the Sapphire Steerable Thrusters Plant, a joint venture of Rosneft and GE.

In July 2020, Zvezda signed a technical assistance and licensing agreement with the French engineering company Gaztransport & Technigaz, which specialises in developing and licensing the construction of cryogenic membrane systems for LNG transportation and storage, obtained an international licence and became the only Russian shipyard that can build LNG carriers with the Mark 3 membrane storage system.



The Zvezda Shipbuilding Complex is constructed by the Rosneft-led Consortium upon the instruction of President of Russia Vladimir Putin. At the moment, the shipyard’s order portfolio amounts to over 50 vessels. The Shipyard’s pilot throughput is provided for by Rosneft that placed an order for 28 vessels. Zvezda’s product line will include vessels of up to 350,000 tonnes displacement, marine drilling platforms, nuclear icebreakers and ice-class vessels, large-capacity cargo vessels, including gas carriers, specialty vessels, and other types of marine equipment of any complexity, characteristics and purposes, including the equipment that had not previously produced in Russia due to the lack of required launching and hydraulic structures.

