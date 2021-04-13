2021 April 13 17:52

USC prepares chemical tanker PortNews for delivery to Volgotrans

Southern Shipbuilding and Ship Repair Center of United Shipbuilding Corporation is completing the construction of the lead chemical tanker of Project 00216М, named PortNews after our media group. In his interview with IAA PortNews, Aleksey Rakhmanov, General Director of United Shipbuilding Corporation, said the tanker had successfully completed the first manufacturer’s sea trials. It only remains to have the system approved by the Russian Maritime Register of Shipping. “Testing and commissioning is in full swing and we are getting ready for the ship delivery to the customer”, emphasized Aleksey Rakhmanov.

ASPO is building two chemical tankers for Volgotrans LLC under the leasing programme of Mashpromleasing. Vessels of 00216М design have the following characteristics: length – 141 meters; width – 16.7 meters; depth – 6 meters; endurance – 15 days; speed – about 10 knots; river deadweight (with draft of 3.6 meters) — 5,350 tonnes, sea deadweight (with draft of 4.6 meters) — 7,900 tonnes; crew – 13.

“I want to make it perfectly clear that we have built an excellent lead ship of Project 216. The PortNews tanker looks like an aircraft carrier – powerful and beautiful!”, said General Director of USC.

Read full interview of Aleksey Rakhmanov, General Director of United Shipbuilding Corporation, with IAA PortNews >>>>

