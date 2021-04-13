  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 April 13 18:07

    Largest non-containerised cargo operation in the world at APM Terminals Pecém

    The shipment of three wind blades of 72.5 meters each on 25 March and 1 April, in partnership with Maersk Brazil, was the largest shipment of non-containerized cargo on a container ship in the world, according to APM Terminals's release.
     
    The operation was the result of joint commercial actions between several companies within Maersk, with the carrier Aliança Navegação e Logística responsible for sea freight, APM Terminals Pecém being the port of shipment and Maersk Brazil’s Logistics and Services team providing logistics solutions for the customer.
     
    The cargo was destined for the state of Santa Catarina and operations were performed in areas 9 and 10 at the Multi-Utility Terminal (TMUT) of the Port of Pecém.
     
    For the Managing Director of APM Terminals Pecém, Daniel Rose, in addition to integrated logistics centred on the customer, the operation itself was very important for the Terminal. "We were very pleased with the performance of our team, who demonstrated agility and acted with tranquillity throughout operations. Our planning, safety and operations teams were fully aligned, which allowed us to carry out this complex operation successfully together with our partners.”
     
    For the operations, a Ship to Shore (STS) crane provided by APM Terminals Pecém was first used to ship flat rack containers to serve as a base for the support and movement frames on which the blades would be docked. Subsequently, two mobile port cranes (MHC type) were used to hoist the blades, which weigh approximately 21 tons each. The shipments took place on the vessels Bartolomeu Dias and Vincente Pinzon from Aliança Navegação e Logística, which operates one of the cabotage lines that pass through the port.
     
    APM Terminals Pecém offers 6 Cabotage services connecting the south to the northeast of the country and Manaus, being a strategic location for exports and imports, in addition to having a route to the east coast of the United States throughout the year and two more routes to Europe during the period of the fruit harvest.
     
    About APM Terminals

    APM Terminals operates one of the world’s most comprehensive port networks. The 75 terminals in company's global network are operated exclusively by APM Terminals or together with a joint venture partner. This equates to handling around 250 vessel calls per day and 40 million TEUs per year. APM Terminals is part of A.P. Moller -Maersk.

Другие новости по темам: APM Terminals  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 April 13

18:30 Monjasa reveals record high volumes in a year of great contrasts
18:07 Largest non-containerised cargo operation in the world at APM Terminals Pecém
17:52 USC prepares chemical tanker PortNews for delivery to Volgotrans
17:33 Wan Hai Lines to launch independent CI8 Express Service
16:34 IMO establishes new module on GISIS
15:34 A.P. Moller - Maersk to hasten the pace of its AE19 service from Asia to Europe
15:16 Throughput of port Kavkaz in 3M’2021 rose by 4% Y-o-Y
14:33 VERWATER SJR expands at RDM Rotterdam
14:00 Delo Group and Rosatom transferring port terminals in Novorossiysk to use green wind energy
13:41 Delo Group proposed to include containerization in draft Strategy for Social and Economic Development of Russia until 2030
13:38 The Port of València reduces its carbon footprint by 30%
12:17 Optimarin surfs retrofit wave with orders for over 100 units so far in 2021
12:12 Rhenus takes a majority holding in Arkon Shipping & Projects
11:43 Leading stakeholders presenting at Capital Link’s Decarbonization in Shipping Forum
11:10 CMA CGM announces PSS for cargo from North Europe & the Mediterranean to Australia & New Zealand
10:34 Throughput of Russian seaports in 3M’2021 fell by 4.5% (detalization)
09:47 Throughput of port Riga (Latvia) in 3M’2021 dropped by 15.3%
09:29 Oil prices continue rising
09:11 Baltic Dry Index as of April 12

2021 April 12

18:05 Kongsberg Digital to provide the Panama Canal Authority with simulators for multi-vessel training scenarios
17:46 Delo Group approved strategy development until 2030
17:25 Strategic Marine launches next generation Strat Cat CTV design for offshore wind market
16:53 S&P and Fitch upgrade Sovcomflot rating to ‘BBB-'
16:15 Indian Register of Shipping undertakes successful sea trials for pioneer batch of vessels in India to use biofuel
15:47 ClassNK certifies “Sunflame Smart Support System” as Innovation Endorsement for Products & Solutions
15:32 SC Ports opens state-of-the-art Hugh K. Leatherman Terminal
15:22 KN to pay EUR 5 million as dividends to shareholders
14:57 PortNews welcomes to its stand at TransRussia 2021 in Moscow
14:35 Recruiting for senior positions in the ports industry: the BPA examines how to avoid the pitfalls and perils!
14:14 New eco-friendly rail shuttle – more Swedish forest products through the Port of Gothenburg
13:36 Russian Maritime Register of Shipping takes part in TransRussia 2021
13:13 ABS awarded notation for one of the world’s largest semi-submersible heavy-lift platforms
12:55 Throughput of Russian seaports in 3M’2021 fell by 4.5% Y-o-Y
12:34 NOVATEK reports preliminary operating data for Q1’2021
12:11 Korean Register launches online EEXI/CII calculation program
12:02 Sibanthracite increased volume of mining output in Q1 by 17%
11:36 Vostochnaya Verf shipyard commences mooring trials of crab catching ship Okhotsk
11:05 MSC launches a new solution connecting Asia and Europe
10:13 Singapore to host SMW 2021, April 19-23
09:59 HAFEET Inauguration marks partnership between Emirates Steel and SAFEEN Group in transshipment services
09:45 AS Tallinna Sadam announces it operational volumes for 2021 Q1
09:23 Oil prices are slightly up
09:09 Baltic Dry Index as of April 9

2021 April 11

15:32 Hagland orders environmental friendly newbuilds
14:17 Stena Bulk unveils decarbonisation plan to become net zero emissions business by 2050
13:48 Belships fleet expansion and share issue
12:17 USCG Cutter Kimball returns home from expeditionary patrol in the Pacific
11:38 Meyer Weft's new logistics center starts operation
10:56 Norwegian Coastal Administration: Eemslift Hendrika has been towed to safe harbour

2021 April 10

15:14 NAPA joins Finnish Clean Propulsion Technologies consortium to accelerate development of low-carbon solutions in shipping
14:27 The Valencia Containerised Freight Index (VCFI) increased by 17.48% in March
13:52 A.P. Moller-Maersk helps Amica taking to the rails
12:46 TORM announces capital increase in connection with delivery of vessel
11:03 Jan De Nul halfway through installation of 600MW Kriegers Flak Wind Farm
10:09 Strong 2020 cargo volumes show resiliency of the Port of Vancouver and port industries during a challenging year

2021 April 9

18:08 Everfuel signs MOU for hydrogen supply to new zero-emission ship concept
17:45 SASCO’s new ship SASCO ALDAN leaves for first voyage
17:16 CMA CGM announces PSS for reefer cargo from Ukraine, Romania, Russia (Black Sea), Georgia & Bulgaria to Asia, the Middle East Gulf & Red Sea
16:54 DCT Gdańsk achieves 15 million TEU milestone
16:37 30 countries join global initiative to tackle marine litter