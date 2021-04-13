-
2021 April 13 15:16
Throughput of port Kavkaz in 3M’2021 rose by 4% Y-o-Y
Handling of grain rose by 43%
Exports from port Kavkaz rose by 9% to 549,000 tonnes, imports – by 1% to 16,000 tonnes, while short-sea traffic fell by 3% to 2.711 million tonnes.
Handling of grain rose by 43% to 3.755 million tonnes, handling of oil products fell by 37%, year-on-year, to 1.346 million tonnes, sulphur – by 40% to 255,000 tonnes.
Bunker sales at port Kavkaz fell by 19% to 28,000 tonnes.
The number of calls to port Kavkaz decreased by 25%, year-on-year, to 969 calls excluding the calls of car ferries.
