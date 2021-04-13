  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 April 13 14:00

    Delo Group and Rosatom transferring port terminals in Novorossiysk to use green wind energy

    Photo by IAA PortNews
    Delo Group, the largest transport and logistics holding in Russia, and Atomenergoprom, which consolidates the civil assets of ROSATOM, on April 13, 2021 as part of the international exhibition TransRussia-2021 signed an agreement on the implementation of joint measures aimed to facilitate the transition of logistics terminals to the use of low-carbon green energy sources, Delo Group says in a press release.

    The agreement was signed by Igor Yakovenko, Chief Executive Officer of Management Company Delo, the parent company of Delo Group, and Ekaterina Lyakhova, Director for Investment and Operational Effectiveness Management, ROSATOM (Chairman).

    One of the first steps in the implementation of this agreement provides for the organization of the supply of electricity generated from wind energy to the largest terminals in the Azov-Black Sea region of Russia NUTEP Container Terminal and KSK Grain Terminal in Novorossiysk (part of DeloPorts, the Group's stevedore asset).

    Atomenergopromsbyt (part of NovaWind - the wind energy division of Rosatom State Corporation) was the partner in the new project.

    The contractual relationship establishes that from January 1, 2022, the terminals will completely switch to the use of electricity generated at wind farms.

    KSK and NUTEP became the first large port infrastructure facilities in Russia to announce the transition to the use of renewable energy.

    “Rosatom is consistently implementing a strategy to produce low-carbon energy based on nuclear and wind power generation. Currently, more and more companies are choosing the path of sustainable business development.

    In many ways, this becomes the key to competitiveness and long-term commercial success. And I hope that today's agreement is only the first step towards the transition of enterprises in the logistics industry in Russia to the use of low-carbon energy sources”, - said Yekaterina Lyakhova.

    The annual throughput of NUTEP is 700 thousand TEUs, the container throughput of the terminal in 2020 reached 487 thousand TEUs. The share of NUTEP in the container turnover of the Azov-Black Sea basin is 61%, in Russia - 9%. The terminal's clients are the largest international lines. The throughput capacity of the KSK Grain Terminal is 6 million tons per year (after the completion of the reconstruction in 2021 - up to 7 million tons), in 2020 the terminal handled more than 5.1 million tons of grain. The share of KSK in the Russian grain export in 2020 reached 12%.

    The «green port» project will allow the use of electricity production based on low-carbon green energy sources (RES) for the purpose of facilitating exports from the Russian Federation with minimal CO2 emissions. It will affect the reduction in NUTEP and KSK's calculated indicators for reporting indirect emissions greenhouse gas emissions (Scope 2) and other indirect carbon emissions (Scope 3) for their customers. Depending on the methodology adopted by the European Union, the indicators can reduce the value of the «carbon tax» on exports to the European Union for Russian exporters.

    According to NovaWind, the potential reduction in CO2 emissions due to the transition to the use of wind energy according to NUTEP and KSK will reach 6.8 and 5.7 thousand tons of CO2 / year, respectively (in relation to traditional sources of electrical energy, provided that natural gas).

    “One of the strategic objectives of Delo Group is the development of port and terminal infrastructure in accordance with the principles of sustainable development and minimal impact on the environment. The «green port» project at DeloPorts enterprises is a pilot, but a long-term one. We intend to expand and develop it at other enterprises of the Group. The NUTEP and KSK terminals are the most modern in the South of Russia, for their modernization the Group is implementing a large-scale investment program aimed at expanding capacity and purchasing the latest equipment. We strive to comply with ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance) principles and we are grateful to our partners in ROSATOM for their help and assistance in the Green Port project,” - Igor Yakovenko commented on the signed agreement.

    Delo Group is the largest transport and logistics holding in Russia, managing sea container terminals in the Azov-Black Sea, Baltic and Far Eastern basins, a network of railway container terminals, a fleet of containers and fitting platforms. The parent company of the Group is LLC MC Delo, 70% owned by the founder of the Group, Sergey Shishkarev, and 30% is owned by State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom.

    The Group's stevedoring business includes DeloPorts holding and Global Ports, a leading container terminal operator. The transport and logistics business of the Group is made up of the multimodal transport operator Ruscon and the intermodal container operator TransContainer that owns and operates the largest fleet of containers and flatcars over the entire 1520 standard railway network.

    NovaWind JSC is a new division of Rosatom; its primary objective is to consolidate the State Corporation's efforts in advanced segments and technological platforms of the electric power sector. NovaWind implements the corporation's strategy in the wind energy business - from design and construction to power engineering and operation of wind farms. JSC NovaWind has already commissioned wind farms in southern Russia with a total capacity of 420 MW. In total, by 2024, enterprises in the management loop of NovaWind JSC will have to create wind power plants with a total capacity of about 1.2 GW.

Другие новости по темам: Rosatom, Delo Group, Novorossiysk  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 April 13

18:30 Monjasa reveals record high volumes in a year of great contrasts
18:07 Largest non-containerised cargo operation in the world at APM Terminals Pecém
17:52 USC prepares chemical tanker PortNews for delivery to Volgotrans
17:33 Wan Hai Lines to launch independent CI8 Express Service
16:34 IMO establishes new module on GISIS
15:34 A.P. Moller - Maersk to hasten the pace of its AE19 service from Asia to Europe
15:16 Throughput of port Kavkaz in 3M’2021 rose by 4% Y-o-Y
14:33 VERWATER SJR expands at RDM Rotterdam
14:00 Delo Group and Rosatom transferring port terminals in Novorossiysk to use green wind energy
13:41 Delo Group proposed to include containerization in draft Strategy for Social and Economic Development of Russia until 2030
13:38 The Port of València reduces its carbon footprint by 30%
12:17 Optimarin surfs retrofit wave with orders for over 100 units so far in 2021
12:12 Rhenus takes a majority holding in Arkon Shipping & Projects
11:43 Leading stakeholders presenting at Capital Link’s Decarbonization in Shipping Forum
11:10 CMA CGM announces PSS for cargo from North Europe & the Mediterranean to Australia & New Zealand
10:34 Throughput of Russian seaports in 3M’2021 fell by 4.5% (detalization)
09:47 Throughput of port Riga (Latvia) in 3M’2021 dropped by 15.3%
09:29 Oil prices continue rising
09:11 Baltic Dry Index as of April 12

2021 April 12

18:05 Kongsberg Digital to provide the Panama Canal Authority with simulators for multi-vessel training scenarios
17:46 Delo Group approved strategy development until 2030
17:25 Strategic Marine launches next generation Strat Cat CTV design for offshore wind market
16:53 S&P and Fitch upgrade Sovcomflot rating to ‘BBB-'
16:15 Indian Register of Shipping undertakes successful sea trials for pioneer batch of vessels in India to use biofuel
15:47 ClassNK certifies “Sunflame Smart Support System” as Innovation Endorsement for Products & Solutions
15:32 SC Ports opens state-of-the-art Hugh K. Leatherman Terminal
15:22 KN to pay EUR 5 million as dividends to shareholders
14:57 PortNews welcomes to its stand at TransRussia 2021 in Moscow
14:35 Recruiting for senior positions in the ports industry: the BPA examines how to avoid the pitfalls and perils!
14:14 New eco-friendly rail shuttle – more Swedish forest products through the Port of Gothenburg
13:36 Russian Maritime Register of Shipping takes part in TransRussia 2021
13:13 ABS awarded notation for one of the world’s largest semi-submersible heavy-lift platforms
12:55 Throughput of Russian seaports in 3M’2021 fell by 4.5% Y-o-Y
12:34 NOVATEK reports preliminary operating data for Q1’2021
12:11 Korean Register launches online EEXI/CII calculation program
12:02 Sibanthracite increased volume of mining output in Q1 by 17%
11:36 Vostochnaya Verf shipyard commences mooring trials of crab catching ship Okhotsk
11:05 MSC launches a new solution connecting Asia and Europe
10:13 Singapore to host SMW 2021, April 19-23
09:59 HAFEET Inauguration marks partnership between Emirates Steel and SAFEEN Group in transshipment services
09:45 AS Tallinna Sadam announces it operational volumes for 2021 Q1
09:23 Oil prices are slightly up
09:09 Baltic Dry Index as of April 9

2021 April 11

15:32 Hagland orders environmental friendly newbuilds
14:17 Stena Bulk unveils decarbonisation plan to become net zero emissions business by 2050
13:48 Belships fleet expansion and share issue
12:17 USCG Cutter Kimball returns home from expeditionary patrol in the Pacific
11:38 Meyer Weft's new logistics center starts operation
10:56 Norwegian Coastal Administration: Eemslift Hendrika has been towed to safe harbour

2021 April 10

15:14 NAPA joins Finnish Clean Propulsion Technologies consortium to accelerate development of low-carbon solutions in shipping
14:27 The Valencia Containerised Freight Index (VCFI) increased by 17.48% in March
13:52 A.P. Moller-Maersk helps Amica taking to the rails
12:46 TORM announces capital increase in connection with delivery of vessel
11:03 Jan De Nul halfway through installation of 600MW Kriegers Flak Wind Farm
10:09 Strong 2020 cargo volumes show resiliency of the Port of Vancouver and port industries during a challenging year

2021 April 9

18:08 Everfuel signs MOU for hydrogen supply to new zero-emission ship concept
17:45 SASCO’s new ship SASCO ALDAN leaves for first voyage
17:16 CMA CGM announces PSS for reefer cargo from Ukraine, Romania, Russia (Black Sea), Georgia & Bulgaria to Asia, the Middle East Gulf & Red Sea
16:54 DCT Gdańsk achieves 15 million TEU milestone
16:37 30 countries join global initiative to tackle marine litter