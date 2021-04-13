2021 April 13 14:00

Delo Group and Rosatom transferring port terminals in Novorossiysk to use green wind energy

Photo by IAA PortNews

Delo Group , the largest transport and logistics holding in Russia, and Atomenergoprom, which consolidates the civil assets of ROSATOM, on April 13, 2021 as part of the international exhibition TransRussia-2021 signed an agreement on the implementation of joint measures aimed to facilitate the transition of logistics terminals to the use of low-carbon green energy sources, Delo Group says in a press release.

The agreement was signed by Igor Yakovenko, Chief Executive Officer of Management Company Delo, the parent company of Delo Group, and Ekaterina Lyakhova, Director for Investment and Operational Effectiveness Management, ROSATOM (Chairman).

One of the first steps in the implementation of this agreement provides for the organization of the supply of electricity generated from wind energy to the largest terminals in the Azov-Black Sea region of Russia NUTEP Container Terminal and KSK Grain Terminal in Novorossiysk (part of DeloPorts, the Group's stevedore asset).

Atomenergopromsbyt (part of NovaWind - the wind energy division of Rosatom State Corporation) was the partner in the new project.

The contractual relationship establishes that from January 1, 2022, the terminals will completely switch to the use of electricity generated at wind farms.

KSK and NUTEP became the first large port infrastructure facilities in Russia to announce the transition to the use of renewable energy.

“Rosatom is consistently implementing a strategy to produce low-carbon energy based on nuclear and wind power generation. Currently, more and more companies are choosing the path of sustainable business development.

In many ways, this becomes the key to competitiveness and long-term commercial success. And I hope that today's agreement is only the first step towards the transition of enterprises in the logistics industry in Russia to the use of low-carbon energy sources”, - said Yekaterina Lyakhova.

The annual throughput of NUTEP is 700 thousand TEUs, the container throughput of the terminal in 2020 reached 487 thousand TEUs. The share of NUTEP in the container turnover of the Azov-Black Sea basin is 61%, in Russia - 9%. The terminal's clients are the largest international lines. The throughput capacity of the KSK Grain Terminal is 6 million tons per year (after the completion of the reconstruction in 2021 - up to 7 million tons), in 2020 the terminal handled more than 5.1 million tons of grain. The share of KSK in the Russian grain export in 2020 reached 12%.

The «green port» project will allow the use of electricity production based on low-carbon green energy sources (RES) for the purpose of facilitating exports from the Russian Federation with minimal CO2 emissions. It will affect the reduction in NUTEP and KSK's calculated indicators for reporting indirect emissions greenhouse gas emissions (Scope 2) and other indirect carbon emissions (Scope 3) for their customers. Depending on the methodology adopted by the European Union, the indicators can reduce the value of the «carbon tax» on exports to the European Union for Russian exporters.

According to NovaWind, the potential reduction in CO2 emissions due to the transition to the use of wind energy according to NUTEP and KSK will reach 6.8 and 5.7 thousand tons of CO2 / year, respectively (in relation to traditional sources of electrical energy, provided that natural gas).

“One of the strategic objectives of Delo Group is the development of port and terminal infrastructure in accordance with the principles of sustainable development and minimal impact on the environment. The «green port» project at DeloPorts enterprises is a pilot, but a long-term one. We intend to expand and develop it at other enterprises of the Group. The NUTEP and KSK terminals are the most modern in the South of Russia, for their modernization the Group is implementing a large-scale investment program aimed at expanding capacity and purchasing the latest equipment. We strive to comply with ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance) principles and we are grateful to our partners in ROSATOM for their help and assistance in the Green Port project,” - Igor Yakovenko commented on the signed agreement.

Delo Group is the largest transport and logistics holding in Russia, managing sea container terminals in the Azov-Black Sea, Baltic and Far Eastern basins, a network of railway container terminals, a fleet of containers and fitting platforms. The parent company of the Group is LLC MC Delo, 70% owned by the founder of the Group, Sergey Shishkarev, and 30% is owned by State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom.

The Group's stevedoring business includes DeloPorts holding and Global Ports, a leading container terminal operator. The transport and logistics business of the Group is made up of the multimodal transport operator Ruscon and the intermodal container operator TransContainer that owns and operates the largest fleet of containers and flatcars over the entire 1520 standard railway network.

NovaWind JSC is a new division of Rosatom; its primary objective is to consolidate the State Corporation's efforts in advanced segments and technological platforms of the electric power sector. NovaWind implements the corporation's strategy in the wind energy business - from design and construction to power engineering and operation of wind farms. JSC NovaWind has already commissioned wind farms in southern Russia with a total capacity of 420 MW. In total, by 2024, enterprises in the management loop of NovaWind JSC will have to create wind power plants with a total capacity of about 1.2 GW.