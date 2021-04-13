  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 April 13 15:34

    A.P. Moller - Maersk to hasten the pace of its AE19 service from Asia to Europe

    In response to the increasing customers' demand for Asia/Europe routing options, Maersk is picking up the pace of its AE19 service -a combination of a short-sea and intercontinental rail service between Northern European ports in Finland, Poland, Germany and Scandinavia and ports in Korea, China and Japan, according to the company's release.

    From now on, trains leaving North Europe with destination to the Russian Far East -via the ports of St. Petersburg and Vostochniy- are upgraded from fortnightly to weekly and trains coming westbound are scheduled four times a week, up from thrice a week. To be able to carry growing volumes from Asia shippers Maersk will be deploying additional vessel between Pusan and Vostochniy.

    The transit train is crossing the territory of Russia in 12 days from the Baltic Sea all the way to the Russian Pacific Coast, resulting in an overall transit time between Europe and Asia of 25-30 days.

    “The rapid expansion of AE19 and the transit shipments between Asia and Europe became possible thanks to the increased trust of our global customers. This Russian transit has been able to stand by its schedule, delivery times and swift transit clearance in ports despite both the impact of COVID-19 and the vessel blockage of the Suez Canal. It's creating firm ground for further expansion of transcontinental transit via Russia in the future,” adds Zsolt Katona.
     
    The rapid expansion of AE19 and the transit shipments between Asia and Europe became possible thanks to the increased trust of our global customers. It's creating firm ground for further expansion of transcontinental transit via Russia in the future.

    Proven as a viable and reliable alternative solution for all kinds of goods -including reefer and hazardous items- transported between EU and Asia, the AE19 services was launched two years ago and it has since then, steadily increased its frequencies. Maersk envisages the possibility to continue scaling up the service to meet the growing demand of Asian as well as European customers.

    The AE19 was launched in July 2019, based on infrastructure of Russian Railways (RZD) together with partners – terminal operators Global Ports Inc and rail provider Modul.

    Transportation on the AE19 is covered with Maersk regular Bill of Lading and it is available on Maersk standard booking platform, which simplifies customer bookings.

    About A.P. Moller - Maersk

    A.P. Moller - Maersk is an integrated container logistics company working to connect and simplify its customers’ supply chains. As the global leader in shipping services, the company operates in 130 countries and employs approximately 80,000 people.

Другие новости по темам: COVID-19, Maersk, AE19  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 April 13

18:30 Monjasa reveals record high volumes in a year of great contrasts
18:07 Largest non-containerised cargo operation in the world at APM Terminals Pecém
17:52 USC prepares chemical tanker PortNews for delivery to Volgotrans
17:33 Wan Hai Lines to launch independent CI8 Express Service
16:34 IMO establishes new module on GISIS
15:34 A.P. Moller - Maersk to hasten the pace of its AE19 service from Asia to Europe
15:16 Throughput of port Kavkaz in 3M’2021 rose by 4% Y-o-Y
14:33 VERWATER SJR expands at RDM Rotterdam
14:00 Delo Group and Rosatom transferring port terminals in Novorossiysk to use green wind energy
13:41 Delo Group proposed to include containerization in draft Strategy for Social and Economic Development of Russia until 2030
13:38 The Port of València reduces its carbon footprint by 30%
12:17 Optimarin surfs retrofit wave with orders for over 100 units so far in 2021
12:12 Rhenus takes a majority holding in Arkon Shipping & Projects
11:43 Leading stakeholders presenting at Capital Link’s Decarbonization in Shipping Forum
11:10 CMA CGM announces PSS for cargo from North Europe & the Mediterranean to Australia & New Zealand
10:34 Throughput of Russian seaports in 3M’2021 fell by 4.5% (detalization)
09:47 Throughput of port Riga (Latvia) in 3M’2021 dropped by 15.3%
09:29 Oil prices continue rising
09:11 Baltic Dry Index as of April 12

2021 April 12

18:05 Kongsberg Digital to provide the Panama Canal Authority with simulators for multi-vessel training scenarios
17:46 Delo Group approved strategy development until 2030
17:25 Strategic Marine launches next generation Strat Cat CTV design for offshore wind market
16:53 S&P and Fitch upgrade Sovcomflot rating to ‘BBB-'
16:15 Indian Register of Shipping undertakes successful sea trials for pioneer batch of vessels in India to use biofuel
15:47 ClassNK certifies “Sunflame Smart Support System” as Innovation Endorsement for Products & Solutions
15:32 SC Ports opens state-of-the-art Hugh K. Leatherman Terminal
15:22 KN to pay EUR 5 million as dividends to shareholders
14:57 PortNews welcomes to its stand at TransRussia 2021 in Moscow
14:35 Recruiting for senior positions in the ports industry: the BPA examines how to avoid the pitfalls and perils!
14:14 New eco-friendly rail shuttle – more Swedish forest products through the Port of Gothenburg
13:36 Russian Maritime Register of Shipping takes part in TransRussia 2021
13:13 ABS awarded notation for one of the world’s largest semi-submersible heavy-lift platforms
12:55 Throughput of Russian seaports in 3M’2021 fell by 4.5% Y-o-Y
12:34 NOVATEK reports preliminary operating data for Q1’2021
12:11 Korean Register launches online EEXI/CII calculation program
12:02 Sibanthracite increased volume of mining output in Q1 by 17%
11:36 Vostochnaya Verf shipyard commences mooring trials of crab catching ship Okhotsk
11:05 MSC launches a new solution connecting Asia and Europe
10:13 Singapore to host SMW 2021, April 19-23
09:59 HAFEET Inauguration marks partnership between Emirates Steel and SAFEEN Group in transshipment services
09:45 AS Tallinna Sadam announces it operational volumes for 2021 Q1
09:23 Oil prices are slightly up
09:09 Baltic Dry Index as of April 9

2021 April 11

15:32 Hagland orders environmental friendly newbuilds
14:17 Stena Bulk unveils decarbonisation plan to become net zero emissions business by 2050
13:48 Belships fleet expansion and share issue
12:17 USCG Cutter Kimball returns home from expeditionary patrol in the Pacific
11:38 Meyer Weft's new logistics center starts operation
10:56 Norwegian Coastal Administration: Eemslift Hendrika has been towed to safe harbour

2021 April 10

15:14 NAPA joins Finnish Clean Propulsion Technologies consortium to accelerate development of low-carbon solutions in shipping
14:27 The Valencia Containerised Freight Index (VCFI) increased by 17.48% in March
13:52 A.P. Moller-Maersk helps Amica taking to the rails
12:46 TORM announces capital increase in connection with delivery of vessel
11:03 Jan De Nul halfway through installation of 600MW Kriegers Flak Wind Farm
10:09 Strong 2020 cargo volumes show resiliency of the Port of Vancouver and port industries during a challenging year

2021 April 9

18:08 Everfuel signs MOU for hydrogen supply to new zero-emission ship concept
17:45 SASCO’s new ship SASCO ALDAN leaves for first voyage
17:16 CMA CGM announces PSS for reefer cargo from Ukraine, Romania, Russia (Black Sea), Georgia & Bulgaria to Asia, the Middle East Gulf & Red Sea
16:54 DCT Gdańsk achieves 15 million TEU milestone
16:37 30 countries join global initiative to tackle marine litter