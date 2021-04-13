2021 April 13 13:38

The Port of València reduces its carbon footprint by 30%

From 2008 to 2019, the carbon footprint of the Port of València has been reduced by 30%, from 3.19 to 2.23 kg of CO2 per tonne handled, according to the company's release. In the same period, the activity of Valenciaport grew by 42%, from 52 million tonnes handled in 2008 to 74 million tonnes at the close of the 2019 financial year. These figures position Valenciaport as an international benchmark in port developments and strategies for decarbonisation by showing with facts and figures that the growth of economic activity is not incompatible with the reduction of CO2. Eco-efficiency in Valenciaport is a reality, while at the same time reflecting highly positive results of the port community’s commitment to sustainable growth.

The study of Valenciaport’s carbon footprint has been carried out by the Universitat Politécnica de València since 2008. The data are verified by the international auditors Lloyd’s of London in accordance with the 14064 standard. These studies to measure the carbon footprint of the port community as a whole are also carried out by the ports of Rotterdam, Antwerp and Civitavecchia.

The fight against climate change and the reduction of CO2 emissions and other polluting particles is an essential priority for the Port Authority of Valencia (PAV). In this context, work is being done to make the reduction of the impact of port activities on the environment compatible with the growth of commercial activity. And this commitment is materialised with specific projects to achieve the Valenciaport 2030 objective, zero emissions, two decades ahead of the objectives that Spain, Europe and international organisations have projected for 2050.

The carbon footprint is an environmental indicator that aims to reflect the total greenhouse gases (GHG) emitted by direct or indirect effect of an individual or institution. In the case of the PAV, the carbon footprint is measured considering all the activity that takes place in the Port of València. Consequently, Valenciaport positions itself in the front line against climate change and emergency through the implementation of sustainability actions, with a committed plan for the benefit of society, the economy and future generations.



The PAV’s Strategy towards zero emissions in 2030 is based on a clear commitment to align with the European Green Deal, highlighting the need to reduce GHG emissions. Therefore, the main objectives of this Strategy are: to promote decarbonisation, incorporate the circular economy and promote digital transformation in the ports it manages.