2021 April 13 17:33

Wan Hai Lines to launch independent CI8 Express Service

Wan Hai Lines will expand further on its already extensive intra-Asia and West India network by launching a new weekly service between South China – Vietnam and West India (China West India no.8, CI8). The service will be operated by WHL independently and is composed of four container vessels with a capacity of 2,100 TEU, according to the company's release.

Port rotation of the service is as following:

HONG KONG – NANSHA - CAI MEP - PORT KLANG NORTH PORT - NHAVA SHEVA – COLOMBO - PORT KLANG NORTH PORT - DA NANG – HAIPHONG - HONG KONG

The maiden voyage is scheduled to arrive in HONG KONG on April 30th, 2021. The CI8 is the sole service in the market offering direct link between Vietnam and West India and shall provide clients with faster transit time and more service options. It will also strengthen Wan Hai Lines’ current service deployments to better serve customers’ needs.