2021 April 13 12:17

Optimarin surfs retrofit wave with orders for over 100 units so far in 2021

Optimarin has announced its best ever start to a year, with the ballast water treatment specialist signing a series of fleet contracts, frame agreements and system orders to continue the positive trend recorded in Q4 2020, according to the company's release. The latest contract is a fleet agreement for 30 vessels, with an as yet unnamed owner, which follows on from a 40-ship exclusive frame agreement signed in January, and the extension of an existing fleet contract. A series of other orders, many from new customers, has pushed sales figures past 100 units for 2021 so far.



Optimarin has now installed more than 700 systems, with its modular construction perfectly suited for vessels with limited space, such as offshore supply and construction ships. In January it became the first BWT company with UV + filter technology to receive USCG certification for a choice of two different filters, meaning all of its components are now available from two suppliers to ensure maximum availability and rapid delivery.



The Optimarin Ballast System (OBS) has full EX approval from USCG and IMO. In addition, OBS boasts certification from a comprehensive range of classification organisations, such as ABS, BV, DNV-GL, LR, CCS & MLIT Japan. Customers include names such as Saga Shipholding, Fednav, Hapag Lloyd, Ardmore, Carisbrooke, MOL, Evergreen, Tidewater, Solstad, DOF and Island Offshore.