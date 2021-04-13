2021 April 13 11:43

Leading stakeholders presenting at Capital Link’s Decarbonization in Shipping Forum

Capital Link says its Decarbonization in Shipping Forum will take place on Wednesday & Thursday, April 14 - 15, 2021 from 9:30am – 4:30pm British Standard Time (BST) as a digital conference.

The event will take place over the course of two days, with 14 virtual sessions, and 72 speakers with 69 companies participating on the discussion panels.

Decarbonization is the next frontier for the industry to conquer adhering to specific objectives and timeframes.

The event combines two main features true to the theme of “Moving from Discussion to Delivery”.

Provides a comprehensive blueprint of the Roadmap to Decarbonization addressing all relevant core topics and issues such as regulations, alternative fuels and propulsion systems, technology, infrastructure and more.

Offers practical suggestions as to the next steps for all stakeholders to achieve the goal of net-zero emissions. It will focus on options and strategies for the existing fleet as well as for newbuildings and the ships of the future. It will also highlight the role and context of the various initiatives by regulators, industry organizations, charterers and financiers.

The value added and difference of this forum is based on:

Featuring discussion/debate among all major stakeholders – with heavy emphasis on shipowner engagement;

Providing a realistic assessment of where the industry is now, what needs to be done and come up with practical suggestions as to the next steps for all stakeholders.

The Forum will be held digitally, opening it to a global audience and making this approach highly relevant and effective, and will feature a series of LIVE interactive panel discussions.

Read more on the Event website >>>>