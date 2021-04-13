2021 April 13 12:12

Rhenus takes a majority holding in Arkon Shipping & Projects

Rhenus Maritime Services, the charterer and shipping company for short-sea traffic with operations across Europe, took over 60 percent of the shares in the ship and project consignment manager, Arkon Shipping & Projects, in March. Rhenus is strengthening its project and heavy-lift cargo business by taking this holding in Arkon Shipping & Projects, according to the company's release.

Rhenus Maritime Services will in future administer Arkon Shipping & Projects under the new operating name of RMS Projects together with the Co-Founder and Managing Director, Thomas Cord; he will continue to hold the remaining 40 percent of the shares. Rhenus Maritime Services has taken over its 60-percent holding from the previous second Managing Director, Torsten Westphal. The company’s headquarters will also be moved from Haren an der Ems to Hamburg in conjunction with the change of shareholder and the new RMS Projects name.

The new Managing Director alongside Thomas Cord will be Thomas Ullrich, Managing Director of Rhenus Maritime Services. “Rhenus and Arkon Shipping & Projects have already worked together on some projects and we believe there is huge potential in further expanding this partnership in the field of project shipments and bulk charter services,” says Thomas Ullrich, expressing his view.