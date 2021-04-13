2021 April 13 11:10

CMA CGM announces PSS for cargo from North Europe & the Mediterranean to Australia & New Zealand

CMA CGM Group has announced the following Peak Season Surcharge update:

This PSS will apply as follows:

Origin: From North Europe & the Mediterranean

Destination: To Australia & New Zealand

Cargo: All

Amounts: USD 400/20'ST | USD 800/40'ST+HC | USD 500/20'RF | USD 500/40' RF+RH

Scope: All contracts types equal to or under 3 months validity

Date of application: May 11th, 2021, date of loading in the origin ports until further notice