2021 April 13 10:34

Throughput of Russian seaports in 3M’2021 fell by 4.5% (detalization)

In January-March 2021, seaports of Russia handled 198.1 million tonnes of cargo, down 4.5%, year-on-year, says press center of the Association of Commercial Sea Ports.

Handling of dry cargo totaled 95.3 million tonnes (+7.9%) including 45.8 million tonnes of coal (+14.6%), 14.6 million tonnes of containerized cargo (+2.2%), 10.8 million tonnes of grain (+7.2%), 4.4 million tonnes of mineral fertilizers (+7.0%), 2.5 million tonnes of ore (+3.1%), 7.3 million tonnes of ferrous metal (+12.1%).



Handling of liquid bulk cargo totaled 102.8 million tonnes (-13.6%) including 55.8 million tonnes (-18.7%), oil products - 37.0 million tonnes (-7.3%), liquefied gas – 8.5 million tonnes (-4.6%), liquid food – 1.3 million tonnes (-4.0%).



Exports totaled 158.0 million tonnes (-2.9%), imports – 9.0 million tonnes (+2.2%), transit – 15.7 million tonnes (-11.2%), short-sea traffic - 15.4 million tonnes (-15.1%).



Operators of seaports in the Arctic Basin handled 23.0 million tonnes (-7.5%) including 6.4 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (-6.4%) and 16.7 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (-7.9%). The ports of Murmansk handled 13.8 million tonnes (-5.0%), Sabetta – 6.9 million tonnes (-6.0%), Arkhangelsk – 0.8 million tonnes (+7.1%).



Operators of seaports in the Baltic Basin handled 59.1 million tonnes (-9.1%) including 27.3 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (+5.8%) and 31.8 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (-18.9%). The ports of Ust-Luga handled 25.5 million tonnes (-5.4%), Big Port St. Petersburg – 14.4 million tonnes (-2.1%), Primorsk – 12.6 million tonnes (-22.4%), Vysotsk – 4.1 million tonnes (-4.9%).





Image source: Vostochny Port

Operators of seaports in the Azov-Black Sea Basin handled 60.9 million tonnes (-5.2%) including 26.5 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (+10.8%) and 34.4 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (-14.6%). The ports of Novorossiysk handled 35.0 million tonnes (-12.1%), Tuapse – 6.4 million tonnes (-2.6%), Rostov-on-Don - 4.0 million tonnes (-6.9%), Taman – 7.4 million tonnes (+33.7%), Kavkaz - 3.0 million tonnes (-4.2%).Operators of seaports in the Caspian Basin handled 1.9 million tonnes (-12.4%) including 0.7 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (-27.3%) and 1.2 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (-0.7%). The ports of Makhachkala handled 1.1 million tonnes (-22.8%), Astrakhan - 0.6 million tonnes (+9.1%).Operators of seaports in the Far East Basin handled 53.2 million tonnes (+4.2%) including 34.6 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (+11.7%) and 18.6 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (-7.3%). Vostochny ports handled 18.8 million tonnes (-2.7%), Vanino – 9.3 million tonnes (+28.9%), Nakhodka – 6.9 million tonnes (+3.3%), Vladivostok – 7.0 million tonnes (+30.9%), Prigorodnoye – 4.0 million tonnes (-12.2%), De-Kastri – 3.1 million tonnes (-11.5%).In January-March 2021, seaports of Russia handled 1,447 passenger ships (up 1.6 times), sea terminals serviced 866,500 people, which exceeds the result of the same period of the previous year more than 20 times. The number of departing passengers totaled 844,300, arriving – 22,200 (+9.3%). No transit passengers were serviced in the reported period.Most of passengers were serviced at dedicated passenger terminals of Sevastopol – 821,300, Yalta – 26,300 (+5.5%) and Sochi – 13,200 (up 1.5 times).