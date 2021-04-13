  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 April 13 10:34

    Throughput of Russian seaports in 3M’2021 fell by 4.5% (detalization)

    In January-March 2021, seaports of Russia handled 198.1 million tonnes of cargo, down 4.5%, year-on-year, says press center of the Association of Commercial Sea Ports.

    Handling of dry cargo totaled 95.3 million tonnes (+7.9%) including 45.8 million tonnes of coal (+14.6%), 14.6 million tonnes of containerized cargo (+2.2%), 10.8 million tonnes of grain (+7.2%), 4.4 million tonnes of mineral fertilizers (+7.0%), 2.5 million tonnes of ore (+3.1%), 7.3 million tonnes of ferrous metal (+12.1%).

    Handling of liquid bulk cargo totaled 102.8 million tonnes (-13.6%) including 55.8 million tonnes (-18.7%), oil products - 37.0 million tonnes (-7.3%), liquefied gas – 8.5 million tonnes (-4.6%), liquid food – 1.3 million tonnes (-4.0%).

    Exports totaled 158.0 million tonnes (-2.9%), imports – 9.0 million tonnes (+2.2%), transit – 15.7 million tonnes (-11.2%), short-sea traffic - 15.4 million tonnes (-15.1%).

    Operators of seaports in the Arctic Basin handled 23.0 million tonnes (-7.5%) including 6.4 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (-6.4%) and 16.7 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (-7.9%). The ports of Murmansk handled 13.8 million tonnes (-5.0%), Sabetta – 6.9 million tonnes (-6.0%), Arkhangelsk – 0.8 million tonnes (+7.1%).

    Operators of seaports in the Baltic Basin handled 59.1 million tonnes (-9.1%) including 27.3 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (+5.8%) and 31.8 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (-18.9%). The ports of Ust-Luga handled 25.5 million tonnes (-5.4%), Big Port St. Petersburg – 14.4 million tonnes (-2.1%), Primorsk – 12.6 million tonnes (-22.4%), Vysotsk – 4.1 million tonnes (-4.9%).

    Image source: Vostochny Port
    Operators of seaports in the Azov-Black Sea Basin handled 60.9 million tonnes (-5.2%) including 26.5 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (+10.8%) and 34.4 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (-14.6%). The ports of Novorossiysk handled 35.0 million tonnes (-12.1%), Tuapse – 6.4 million tonnes (-2.6%), Rostov-on-Don - 4.0 million tonnes (-6.9%), Taman – 7.4 million tonnes (+33.7%), Kavkaz - 3.0 million tonnes (-4.2%).

    Operators of seaports in the Caspian Basin handled 1.9 million tonnes (-12.4%) including 0.7 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (-27.3%) and 1.2 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (-0.7%). The ports of Makhachkala handled 1.1 million tonnes (-22.8%), Astrakhan - 0.6 million tonnes (+9.1%).

    Operators of seaports in the Far East Basin handled 53.2 million tonnes (+4.2%) including 34.6 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (+11.7%) and 18.6 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (-7.3%). Vostochny ports handled 18.8 million tonnes (-2.7%), Vanino – 9.3 million tonnes (+28.9%), Nakhodka – 6.9 million tonnes (+3.3%), Vladivostok – 7.0 million tonnes (+30.9%), Prigorodnoye – 4.0 million tonnes (-12.2%), De-Kastri – 3.1 million tonnes (-11.5%).

    In January-March 2021, seaports of Russia handled 1,447 passenger ships (up 1.6 times), sea terminals serviced 866,500 people, which exceeds the result of the same period of the previous year more than 20 times. The number of departing passengers totaled 844,300, arriving – 22,200 (+9.3%). No transit passengers were serviced in the reported period.

    Most of passengers were serviced at dedicated passenger terminals of Sevastopol – 821,300, Yalta – 26,300 (+5.5%) and Sochi – 13,200 (up 1.5 times).

 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 April 13

18:30 Monjasa reveals record high volumes in a year of great contrasts
18:07 Largest non-containerised cargo operation in the world at APM Terminals Pecém
17:52 USC prepares chemical tanker PortNews for delivery to Volgotrans
17:33 Wan Hai Lines to launch independent CI8 Express Service
16:34 IMO establishes new module on GISIS
15:34 A.P. Moller - Maersk to hasten the pace of its AE19 service from Asia to Europe
15:16 Throughput of port Kavkaz in 3M’2021 rose by 4% Y-o-Y
14:33 VERWATER SJR expands at RDM Rotterdam
14:00 Delo Group and Rosatom transferring port terminals in Novorossiysk to use green wind energy
13:41 Delo Group proposed to include containerization in draft Strategy for Social and Economic Development of Russia until 2030
13:38 The Port of València reduces its carbon footprint by 30%
12:17 Optimarin surfs retrofit wave with orders for over 100 units so far in 2021
12:12 Rhenus takes a majority holding in Arkon Shipping & Projects
11:43 Leading stakeholders presenting at Capital Link’s Decarbonization in Shipping Forum
11:10 CMA CGM announces PSS for cargo from North Europe & the Mediterranean to Australia & New Zealand
10:34 Throughput of Russian seaports in 3M’2021 fell by 4.5% (detalization)
09:47 Throughput of port Riga (Latvia) in 3M’2021 dropped by 15.3%
09:29 Oil prices continue rising
09:11 Baltic Dry Index as of April 12

2021 April 12

18:05 Kongsberg Digital to provide the Panama Canal Authority with simulators for multi-vessel training scenarios
17:46 Delo Group approved strategy development until 2030
17:25 Strategic Marine launches next generation Strat Cat CTV design for offshore wind market
16:53 S&P and Fitch upgrade Sovcomflot rating to ‘BBB-'
16:15 Indian Register of Shipping undertakes successful sea trials for pioneer batch of vessels in India to use biofuel
15:47 ClassNK certifies “Sunflame Smart Support System” as Innovation Endorsement for Products & Solutions
15:32 SC Ports opens state-of-the-art Hugh K. Leatherman Terminal
15:22 KN to pay EUR 5 million as dividends to shareholders
14:57 PortNews welcomes to its stand at TransRussia 2021 in Moscow
14:35 Recruiting for senior positions in the ports industry: the BPA examines how to avoid the pitfalls and perils!
14:14 New eco-friendly rail shuttle – more Swedish forest products through the Port of Gothenburg
13:36 Russian Maritime Register of Shipping takes part in TransRussia 2021
13:13 ABS awarded notation for one of the world’s largest semi-submersible heavy-lift platforms
12:55 Throughput of Russian seaports in 3M’2021 fell by 4.5% Y-o-Y
12:34 NOVATEK reports preliminary operating data for Q1’2021
12:11 Korean Register launches online EEXI/CII calculation program
12:02 Sibanthracite increased volume of mining output in Q1 by 17%
11:36 Vostochnaya Verf shipyard commences mooring trials of crab catching ship Okhotsk
11:05 MSC launches a new solution connecting Asia and Europe
10:13 Singapore to host SMW 2021, April 19-23
09:59 HAFEET Inauguration marks partnership between Emirates Steel and SAFEEN Group in transshipment services
09:45 AS Tallinna Sadam announces it operational volumes for 2021 Q1
09:23 Oil prices are slightly up
09:09 Baltic Dry Index as of April 9

2021 April 11

15:32 Hagland orders environmental friendly newbuilds
14:17 Stena Bulk unveils decarbonisation plan to become net zero emissions business by 2050
13:48 Belships fleet expansion and share issue
12:17 USCG Cutter Kimball returns home from expeditionary patrol in the Pacific
11:38 Meyer Weft's new logistics center starts operation
10:56 Norwegian Coastal Administration: Eemslift Hendrika has been towed to safe harbour

2021 April 10

15:14 NAPA joins Finnish Clean Propulsion Technologies consortium to accelerate development of low-carbon solutions in shipping
14:27 The Valencia Containerised Freight Index (VCFI) increased by 17.48% in March
13:52 A.P. Moller-Maersk helps Amica taking to the rails
12:46 TORM announces capital increase in connection with delivery of vessel
11:03 Jan De Nul halfway through installation of 600MW Kriegers Flak Wind Farm
10:09 Strong 2020 cargo volumes show resiliency of the Port of Vancouver and port industries during a challenging year

2021 April 9

18:08 Everfuel signs MOU for hydrogen supply to new zero-emission ship concept
17:45 SASCO’s new ship SASCO ALDAN leaves for first voyage
17:16 CMA CGM announces PSS for reefer cargo from Ukraine, Romania, Russia (Black Sea), Georgia & Bulgaria to Asia, the Middle East Gulf & Red Sea
16:54 DCT Gdańsk achieves 15 million TEU milestone
16:37 30 countries join global initiative to tackle marine litter