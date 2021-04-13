2021 April 13 09:47

Throughput of port Riga (Latvia) in 3M’2021 dropped by 15.3%

Coal and coke handling plunged by 83.3%

IImage source: Freeport of Riga

In January-March 2021, the Freeport of Riga (Latvia) handled 5.39 million tonnes of cargo (-15.3%, year-on-year). According to the port’s statistics, handing of grain increased by 42.6% to 832,700 tonnes, coal and coke handling fell by 83.3% to 171,800 tonnes, chemicals – down 10.7% to 338,700 tonnes, ore – up 42.9% to 199.600 tonnes, wood pellets – up 9.3% to 588,700 tonnes, wood chips – down 36.6% to 236,100 tonnes, sawn timber – up over two-fold to 116,700 tonnes, oil products – down 15.1% to 621,500 tonnes, timber – up 7.9% to 577,000 tonnes.

The Port’s container throughput fell by 11.9% to 105,159 TEU.

No passengers were serviced in the port in the reported period.



Freeport of Riga lies on both banks of the River Daugava covering 6.3 hectares. The port’s berth length is 13,800 meters, maximum draft at the berths is 12.2 meters. Up to 80% of the Freeport of Riga cargo turnover is made up of transit cargoes forwarded to or received from the CIS countries. In 2020, the port handled 23.7 million tonnes of cargo.