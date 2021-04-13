2021 April 13 09:29

Oil prices continue rising

Oil prices climbed by 0.42%-0.43%

As of April 13 (07:59, Moscow time), Brent Crude futures for June settlement were trading 0.43% higher to settle at $63.55 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.

Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for May delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange climbed by 0.42% to close at $59.95 a barrel.

Oil prices rise driven by Chinese export/import statistics.

OPEC+ earlier agreed to increase production by 350 thousand barrels per day in May, and the same in June, then