2021 April 12 14:57

PortNews welcomes to its stand at TransRussia 2021 in Moscow

Come to PortNews stand and have you news published by the media group

Photo by PortNews

PortNews Media Group participates in TransRussia 25th International Exhibition for Transport and Logistics Services, Warehouse Equipment and Technologies.

Our friends and readers are welcome at Pavilion No 1, section С 543 which is near Bronka port (the layout is provided below).



Those willing to share their news or just make acquaintances can do it today do the exhibition time.



Magazines, news and lollipops are among our gifts!

TransRussia 25th International Exhibition for Transport and Logistics Services, Warehouse Equipment and Technologies takes place in the Moscow Crocus Expo on April 12-14, 2021