2021 April 12 13:36

Russian Maritime Register of Shipping takes part in TransRussia 2021

Russian Maritime Register of Shipping (RS) says will be represented at the TransRussia 25th International Exhibition for Transport and Logistics Services, Warehouse Equipment and Technologies that takes place in the Moscow Crocus Expo on April 12-14, 2021.

During the show, RS will provide some updates on the container related requirements, component certification scheme, survey during manufacture. RS experts will be ready to explain the requirements for compliance with the Recognition Certificate to container manufacturers and repair firms as well as the certification procedures for materials and products, along with the latest updates of ISO container industry standards.

Today, RS is fully capable to survey all types of containers throughout design, manufacture and operation, including general cargo, bulk, explosive cargo, tank-containers for chemical products, refrigerated and non-refrigerated gases, liquid helium, as well as offshore containers used for cargo delivery at offshore oil and gas facilities.

With significant expertise in place, RS takes part in the advancement of breakthrough initiatives for enhanced safety and efficiency of container cargo transportation in both domestic and international markets. RS recently was one of those developing the amendments by the Russian Federation to be included in the UN Recommendations on the Transport of Dangerous Goods Model Regulations (Orange Book). In December 2020, at the 57th session of the UN Sub-Committee of Experts on the Transport of Dangerous Goods (UNTDG) it was decided to include a new chapter based the proposed amendments to the Orange Book covering the requirements to portable tanks with composite vessels.