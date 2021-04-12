2021 April 12 12:55

Throughput of Russian seaports in 3M’2021 fell by 4.5% Y-o-Y

In January-March 2021, Russian seaports handled 198.11 million tonnes of cargo, down 4.5% year-on-year, says the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot).

The decrease should be mainly attributed to the 13.6-pct of liquid bulk cargo handling to 102.78 million tonnes. Meanwhile handling of dry bulk cargo continues growing. In January-March, it rose by 7.9% to 95.33 million tonnes.

Throughput of seaports in the Arctic Basin fell by 7.5% to 23.04 million tonnes including 6.36 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (-6.4%) and 16.68 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (-7.9 %).

Throughput of seaports in the Baltic Basin fell by 9.1% to 59.13 million tonnes including 27.28 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (+5.8%) and 31.85 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (-18.9%).

Throughput of seaports in the Azov-Black Sea Basin fell by 5.2% to 60.89 million tonnes including 26.45 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (+10.8%) and 34.44 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (-14.6%).

Throughput of seaports in the Caspian Basin fell by 12.4% to 1.91 million tonnes including 0.7 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (-27.3%) and 1.21 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (-0.7%).

Throughput of seaports in the Far East Basin rose by 4.2% to 53.14 million tonnes including 34.54 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (+11.7%) and 18.6 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (-7.3%).