  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 April 12 12:02

    Sibanthracite increased volume of mining output in Q1 by 17%

    The main factors influencing production growth in 2021 have been an increase in demand for Sibanthracite’s products on the international market, and the deployment of additional equipment

     

    Image source: Sibanthracite

    In the first quarter of 2021, the Sibanthracite Group’s production volume amounted to 4,839,000 tonnes, of which 2,917,000 was UHG anthracite, and 1,922,000 was Grade T metallurgical coal. This was an increase of 17 percent compared to the same period last year, the company says in a press release.

     

    The main factors influencing production growth in 2021 have been an increase in demand for Sibanthracite’s products on the international market, and the deployment of additional equipment, including 24 new BelAZ dump trucks with capacities of 220 and 130 tonnes that were purchased at the end of 2020.

    Sibanthracite exports about 90% of its products. In 2021, the Group is actively increasing sales volumes to steel companies. This has been driven by both a recovery in demand due to a gradual return of steel production to pre-crisis levels, and to the fact that the new product brands released by the company last year have successfully proven themselves and led to an increase in customers. In 2021, the number of long-term and direct contracts with consumers continues to grow.  

    In the first quarter, sales increased in Asian markets, which are characterized by stable demand. In China, sales rose by 37%, in India by 45%, and in South Korea they more than doubled. Deliveries to consumers in the Middle East – including Egypt, Lebanon, Morocco, and Oman – increased sevenfold. Sales to Turkey increased by six times due to an increase in deliveries to metallurgical and cement plants. The number of customers in South Africa and the Americas has also continued to grow.

    In early March, Sibanthracite signed a strategic partnership agreement with China’s largest steel company, China Baowu Steel Group Corporation Limited. Under the terms of the agreement, PCI Siban, a new brand of metallurgical coal that has been produced since last year, will account for the largest volume of shipments.

    In the first quarter, the Group entered another new market, Argentina, beginning with deliveries of sized grades of anthracite.

    Demand from large Russian steel mills has also increased. At the end of 2020, trial deliveries were made, and, in 2021, Sibanthracite has continued supplying coal to these companies on the basis of signed annual contracts.

    Related link:

    Sibanthracite begins exporting coal in large ships with capacities over 160,000 tonnes>>>> 

Другие новости по темам: Sibanthracite  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 April 12

16:53 S&P and Fitch upgrade Sovcomflot rating to ‘BBB-'
16:15 Indian Register of Shipping undertakes successful sea trials for pioneer batch of vessels in India to use biofuel
15:47 ClassNK certifies “Sunflame Smart Support System” as Innovation Endorsement for Products & Solutions
15:32 SC Ports opens state-of-the-art Hugh K. Leatherman Terminal
15:22 KN to pay EUR 5 million as dividends to shareholders
14:57 PortNews welcomes to its stand at TransRussia 2021 in Moscow
14:35 Recruiting for senior positions in the ports industry: the BPA examines how to avoid the pitfalls and perils!
14:14 New eco-friendly rail shuttle – more Swedish forest products through the Port of Gothenburg
13:36 Russian Maritime Register of Shipping takes part in TransRussia 2021
13:13 ABS awarded notation for one of the world’s largest semi-submersible heavy-lift platforms
12:55 Throughput of Russian seaports in 3M’2021 fell by 4.5% Y-o-Y
12:34 NOVATEK reports preliminary operating data for Q1’2021
12:11 Korean Register launches online EEXI/CII calculation program
12:02 Sibanthracite increased volume of mining output in Q1 by 17%
11:36 Vostochnaya Verf shipyard commences mooring trials of crab catching ship Okhotsk
11:05 MSC launches a new solution connecting Asia and Europe
10:13 Singapore to host SMW 2021, April 19-23
09:59 HAFEET Inauguration marks partnership between Emirates Steel and SAFEEN Group in transshipment services
09:45 AS Tallinna Sadam announces it operational volumes for 2021 Q1
09:23 Oil prices are slightly up
09:09 Baltic Dry Index as of April 9

2021 April 11

15:32 Hagland orders environmental friendly newbuilds
14:17 Stena Bulk unveils decarbonisation plan to become net zero emissions business by 2050
13:48 Belships fleet expansion and share issue
12:17 USCG Cutter Kimball returns home from expeditionary patrol in the Pacific
11:38 Meyer Weft's new logistics center starts operation
10:56 Norwegian Coastal Administration: Eemslift Hendrika has been towed to safe harbour

2021 April 10

15:14 NAPA joins Finnish Clean Propulsion Technologies consortium to accelerate development of low-carbon solutions in shipping
14:27 The Valencia Containerised Freight Index (VCFI) increased by 17.48% in March
13:52 A.P. Moller-Maersk helps Amica taking to the rails
12:46 TORM announces capital increase in connection with delivery of vessel
11:03 Jan De Nul halfway through installation of 600MW Kriegers Flak Wind Farm
10:09 Strong 2020 cargo volumes show resiliency of the Port of Vancouver and port industries during a challenging year

2021 April 9

18:08 Everfuel signs MOU for hydrogen supply to new zero-emission ship concept
17:45 SASCO’s new ship SASCO ALDAN leaves for first voyage
17:16 CMA CGM announces PSS for reefer cargo from Ukraine, Romania, Russia (Black Sea), Georgia & Bulgaria to Asia, the Middle East Gulf & Red Sea
16:54 DCT Gdańsk achieves 15 million TEU milestone
16:37 30 countries join global initiative to tackle marine litter
16:26 Container terminal in Świnoujście to let using inland navigation as a method of hinterland transport
15:48 Port of Long Beach container volumes up by 62.3% to 840,387 TEU in March 2020
15:10 Aleksey Klyavin believes Russia’s current IWW fleet can transport twice as much cargo if infrastructure problems are solved
14:02 SEA-LNG welcomes Puget LNG to coalition
13:49 Port of Liepaja throughput in 3M’2021 declined by 1.3% Y-o-Y
13:14 New ICS Guidance on Maritime Security launched
12:51 Finnish Transport and Communications Agency published Year 2020 at Traficom review
12:14 The US has introduced new safety requirements in the maritime transportation system
11:22 Newly established Northern Dvina River Shipping Company commences operation in Arkhangelsk Region
11:14 GTT receives an order from Hyundai Heavy Industries for the tank design of two new Very Large Ethane Carriers
10:58 Stena Livia joins the Baltic Sea fleet
10:29 Aker Arctic completes full scale ice trials of icebreaking bow Saimaa and tug Calypso
09:55 RF Navy's frigate Admiral Kasatonov passed the Pas-de-Calais
09:33 Oil market sees mixed price movements
09:19 Baltic Dry Index as of April 8
08:20 CMA CGM launches the first low-carbon shipping offer by choosing biomethane

2021 April 8

18:41 The first ship affected by the blockage in the Suez Canal to arrive in Barcelona is operating normally
18:14 Port of Rotterdam reduced its total carbon emissions by 27% in 2016-2020
17:52 New Smiltynė Ferry Terminal ferry is about to be completed
17:25 Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg conducted transshipment of deep-submergence rescue vehicle
17:07 Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 14, 2021
16:24 Throughput of Murmansk Sea Fishing Port in 3M’2021 climbed by 1% YoY