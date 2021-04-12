2021 April 12 11:36

Vostochnaya Verf shipyard commences mooring trials of crab catching ship Okhotsk

Image source: Vostochnaya Verf

Vostochnaya Verf shipyard says it commences mooring trials of the Okhotsk, the first crab catching ship built for the Far East.



The shipyard and the customer will check the quality of the shipbuilding works and hold the start-up of main and auxiliary systems. In May, the crab catcher is to leave for sea trials.



Apart from the shipyard and the customer representatives, the mooring trials will be attended by representatives of Japanese suppliers of equipment. The engine plant is to be started next week.



According to Sergey Bakanyov, General Director of Vostochnaya Verf JSC, the should will hold parallel mooring trials three vessels. Apart from the crab catcher, the shipyard will test ships ordered by the FSB of Russia.



The Okhotsk is to complete mooring trials in May following which the ship will take the sea for the final phase of tests.



Vostochnaya Verf signed contracts for five crab boats of Projects 03141 and 03140. The customer of four newbuilds is Sigma Marine Technologies Group: two crab boats for Sever OOO and Far East Coast OOO. Yet another vessel is being built for Voskhod OOO, a CPV resident.



In 2021, the shipyard is to sign a new contract and to commence construction of long-liners based on the crab catcher design.



Key particulars of crab boat: LOA: 63.27 m; Breadth: 10.6 m; Displacement: 1586 tonnes; live crab capacity: up to 100 tonnes.



Vostochnaya Verf earlier said it would complete the construction of the Okhotsk in May-June. The delivery of the second crab catches has been rescheduled from May 2022 to November 2021.



Vostochnaya Verf OJSC (former name Vladivostok Shipyard, Shipyard No.602) was created in 1952 to build ships for the USSR Pacific Fleet and Border Service of the Far East region. The enterprise was incorporated in 1994. In 1950-2000, the shipyard built over 400 vessels for the Navy, border services and fishing companies. Since January 2020, it is the sole contractor for projects of the Ministry of Defense in the Far East and a resident of the Free Port of Vladivostok (CPV). Vostochnaya Verf capabilities allow the shipyard to provide a complete scope of construction of ships with length of 120 m, breadth of 16 m, depth of 25 m and displacement of 3,500 tonnes.

