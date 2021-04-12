2021 April 12 13:13

ABS awarded notation for one of the world’s largest semi-submersible heavy-lift platforms

One of the world’s largest semi-submersible, heavy-lift crane platforms has been awarded the ABS Integrated Software Quality Management (ISQM) notation, recognizing its risk-based approach to critical software control safety systems, according to ABS's release.

Key operational software on the ABS-classed OOS Serooskerke, a 138m-long vessel with hotel capacity for 750 people, has undergone failure mode effects and criticality analysis as well as thorough functional testing.

The vessel’s power management, dynamic positioning, ballast and bilge and loading computer systems have all been evaluated in accordance with the ABS Guide for Integrated Software Quality Management.

Developed in response to industry needs, the ABS ISQM process and notation provides a framework to coordinate and control the way software development, integration and maintenance are managed throughout the life of the equipment.



About ABS

ABS, a leading global provider of classification and technical advisory services to the marine and offshore industries, is committed to setting standards for safety and excellence in design and construction. Focused on safe and practical application of advanced technologies and digital solutions, ABS works with clients to develop accurate and cost-effective compliance, optimized performance and operational efficiency for marine and offshore assets.