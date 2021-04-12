2021 April 12 12:11

Korean Register launches online EEXI/CII calculation program

Korean Register (KR) has developed a web-based EEXI/CII calculation program to help shipping companies comply with the Energy Efficiency Index (EEXI) and Carbon Intensity (CII) decarbonization regulations which will come into effect in 2023. The program uses KR’s extensive software development experience, and offers a simple way to calculate each vessels compliance using basic key information.

The International Maritime Organization’s (IMO) 75th MEPC meeting announced the enforcement of more stringent decarbonisation regulations. Among them, the assignment of Energy Efficiency Existing Ship Index (EEXI) and the Carbon Intensity Indicator (CII) which will be applied to existing ships from 2023, creating a significant challenge for the maritime industry.

To meet the regulations, shipowners will need to implement various countermeasures such as applying engine power limitation (EPL), optimizing linear/vessel speed/navigation routes, installing energy saving devices or using alternative eco-friendly fuels.

KR has established a decarbonization taskforce to help shipping companies to stay compliant with the relevant regulations. The taskforce is also exploring technology for carbon neutral, alternative marine fuels such as hydrogen, methanol and ammonia, and providing industry stakeholders with key timely information for their fleet operations.

To this regard, KR has added a smart solution to the KR GEARs website, the greenhouse gas online data management software developed in 2019, which allows shipowners to pre-evaluate if their fleet is compliant with the EEXI/CII regulations.

According to the calculated results of this program, KR plans to further provide customized technical services enabling its shipping company clients to adopt the most beneficial countermeasures for their individual vessels, such as exactly how much engine power limitation and reduction in ship speed are required. And it will also be possible to prepare the EEXI Technical File through the updated program. Furthermore, KR will support customers by providing a comprehensive guide for compliance with the decarbonization regulations, developing EEXI/CII response manuals and by running training seminars.