2021 April 12 11:05

MSC launches a new solution connecting Asia and Europe

MSC has announced the launch of a new intermodal solution between Asia and Europe, according to the company's release.

This new offer will combine both sea and rail service departing from China, Korea and Japan to Europe, via Vladivostok and Vostochniy with further feeder connections from St Petersburg.

From St. Petersburg, cargoes can be shipped directly to some of the major European hubs such as Antwerp, Bremerhaven, Rotterdam and Le Havre through our European feeder network offering an extensive coverage of ports and inland connections in the continent.