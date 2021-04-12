2021 April 12 09:59

HAFEET Inauguration marks partnership between Emirates Steel and SAFEEN Group in transshipment services

Emirates Steel, the leading integrated steel producer in the Middle East, and SAFEEN Group, the marine service arm of Abu Dhabi Ports, both part of ADQ, have announced the commencement of transshipment operations, as part of a 10-year agreement previously signed between the two parties in 2019, according to the company's release.

As per the agreement, SAFEEN will work closely with Emirates Steel to provide short marine shipping services for three shipments of iron ore per month and will be responsible for the purchase, rental, delivery, operation and maintenance of cargo ships, trailers, and unloading equipment for the premier steel manufacturer.

Serving as the company’s latest venture into the transshipment business vertical, and as one of the largest active transshipment agreements (by volume) within the Arabian Gulf region, the contract will be delivered via a converted Post-Panamax bulk — the largest bulk commercial vessel ever registered under the UAE flag — along with three self-propelled and self-discharging barges, and a wide range of marine assets such as tugs and speed boats.



The four vessels will work closely together to discharge and transship cargo arriving from mother vessels, which will vary in size up to Newcastlemax class, and will then safely transport and discharge the raw materials from anchorage to Emirates Steel’s jetty in Musaffah.

Following the acquisition of the Post Panamax bulk carrier back in April 2020, the vessel, which now operates under the name “HAFEET”, underwent major modifications and retrofits to meet Emirates Steel required transshipment standards. As part of its fit out, the vessel received four new and advanced cranes, dedicated grabs, a fully automated conveyor system, bow thrusters to increase manoeuvrability, as well as additional generators.

The three self-propelled barges attached the contract have also been modified specifically to meet the requirements of the operation. In addition to featuring self-discharging capabilities, the barges have been customised to easily transport iron ore cargo.