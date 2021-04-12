2021 April 12 09:45

AS Tallinna Sadam announces it operational volumes for 2021 Q1

In 2021 Q1, 5.3 million tonnes of cargo and 373 thousand passengers passed through the harbours of the Port of Tallinn. According to Compared to the same period of previous year, the cargo volume increased by 10% and the number of passengers decreased by 76%. The number of vessel calls grew by 6% to 1678 calls. The number of passengers travelling between the Estonian mainland and the main islands ( serviced by subsidiary TS Laevad) decreased by 11%, but the number of vehicles increased by 2% and the number of charter days of the icebreaker Botnica (operated by subsidiary TS Shipping) stayed at the same level as in the previous, utility rate of the vessel was 100%, Tallinna Sadam says in its press release.

According to Valdo Kalm, chairman of the management board of Port of Tallinn, we can be pleased as the total cargo volume showed strong growth, which was mainly supported by dry bulk and ro-ro cargo. “The growth of dry bulk was mainly brought about by the handling of fertilizers and the launch of new projects of the terminals handling other dry bulk cargo. The volume of ro-ro cargo increased due to the increase in the number and frequency of liner vessel calls, primarily on the Muuga-Vuosaari route and due to the growth in demand of road transport.”

The volume of liquid bulk as the largest cargo type decreased slightly. “A large part of liquid cargo passes through Russia’s own ports, and for the rest we are in close competition with many other ports,” said Kalm. The volume of container cargo in tonnes decreased slightly, but at the same time the number of container units affecting the financial result increased, as temporary disruptions in the global container flow caused by the pandemic dissipated and empty containers reached Muuga harbour.

The decline in passenger numbers was due to continued restrictions on movement related to the COVID-19 pandemic and a reduction in people’s confidence and travel due to the instable situation. “In the first 2.5 months of last year, we had a normal situation in passenger service, we can see a comparison of the coronavirus era from the second quarter,” said Kalm.