  • 2021 April 12 09:23

    Oil prices are slightly up

    Oil prices climbed by 0.03%-0.08%

    As of April 12 (08:00, Moscow time), Brent Crude futures for June settlement were trading 0.08% higher to settle at $63 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.

    Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for May delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange climbed by 0.03% to close at $59.34 a barrel.

    Oil prices decrease amid concerns over the demand due to increase of coronavirus cases in Asia.

    OPEC+ earlier agreed to increase production by 350 thousand barrels per day in May, and the same in June, then 400 thousand barrels per day in July.

2021 April 12

16:53 S&P and Fitch upgrade Sovcomflot rating to ‘BBB-'
16:15 Indian Register of Shipping undertakes successful sea trials for pioneer batch of vessels in India to use biofuel
15:47 ClassNK certifies “Sunflame Smart Support System” as Innovation Endorsement for Products & Solutions
15:32 SC Ports opens state-of-the-art Hugh K. Leatherman Terminal
15:22 KN to pay EUR 5 million as dividends to shareholders
14:57 PortNews welcomes to its stand at TransRussia 2021 in Moscow
14:35 Recruiting for senior positions in the ports industry: the BPA examines how to avoid the pitfalls and perils!
14:14 New eco-friendly rail shuttle – more Swedish forest products through the Port of Gothenburg
13:36 Russian Maritime Register of Shipping takes part in TransRussia 2021
13:13 ABS awarded notation for one of the world’s largest semi-submersible heavy-lift platforms
12:55 Throughput of Russian seaports in 3M’2021 fell by 4.5% Y-o-Y
12:34 NOVATEK reports preliminary operating data for Q1’2021
12:11 Korean Register launches online EEXI/CII calculation program
12:02 Sibanthracite increased volume of mining output in Q1 by 17%
11:36 Vostochnaya Verf shipyard commences mooring trials of crab catching ship Okhotsk
11:05 MSC launches a new solution connecting Asia and Europe
10:13 Singapore to host SMW 2021, April 19-23
09:59 HAFEET Inauguration marks partnership between Emirates Steel and SAFEEN Group in transshipment services
09:45 AS Tallinna Sadam announces it operational volumes for 2021 Q1
09:09 Baltic Dry Index as of April 9

2021 April 11

15:32 Hagland orders environmental friendly newbuilds
14:17 Stena Bulk unveils decarbonisation plan to become net zero emissions business by 2050
13:48 Belships fleet expansion and share issue
12:17 USCG Cutter Kimball returns home from expeditionary patrol in the Pacific
11:38 Meyer Weft's new logistics center starts operation
10:56 Norwegian Coastal Administration: Eemslift Hendrika has been towed to safe harbour

2021 April 10

15:14 NAPA joins Finnish Clean Propulsion Technologies consortium to accelerate development of low-carbon solutions in shipping
14:27 The Valencia Containerised Freight Index (VCFI) increased by 17.48% in March
13:52 A.P. Moller-Maersk helps Amica taking to the rails
12:46 TORM announces capital increase in connection with delivery of vessel
11:03 Jan De Nul halfway through installation of 600MW Kriegers Flak Wind Farm
10:09 Strong 2020 cargo volumes show resiliency of the Port of Vancouver and port industries during a challenging year

2021 April 9

18:08 Everfuel signs MOU for hydrogen supply to new zero-emission ship concept
17:45 SASCO’s new ship SASCO ALDAN leaves for first voyage
17:16 CMA CGM announces PSS for reefer cargo from Ukraine, Romania, Russia (Black Sea), Georgia & Bulgaria to Asia, the Middle East Gulf & Red Sea
16:54 DCT Gdańsk achieves 15 million TEU milestone
16:37 30 countries join global initiative to tackle marine litter
16:26 Container terminal in Świnoujście to let using inland navigation as a method of hinterland transport
15:48 Port of Long Beach container volumes up by 62.3% to 840,387 TEU in March 2020
15:10 Aleksey Klyavin believes Russia’s current IWW fleet can transport twice as much cargo if infrastructure problems are solved
14:02 SEA-LNG welcomes Puget LNG to coalition
13:49 Port of Liepaja throughput in 3M’2021 declined by 1.3% Y-o-Y
13:14 New ICS Guidance on Maritime Security launched
12:51 Finnish Transport and Communications Agency published Year 2020 at Traficom review
12:14 The US has introduced new safety requirements in the maritime transportation system
11:22 Newly established Northern Dvina River Shipping Company commences operation in Arkhangelsk Region
11:14 GTT receives an order from Hyundai Heavy Industries for the tank design of two new Very Large Ethane Carriers
10:58 Stena Livia joins the Baltic Sea fleet
10:29 Aker Arctic completes full scale ice trials of icebreaking bow Saimaa and tug Calypso
09:55 RF Navy's frigate Admiral Kasatonov passed the Pas-de-Calais
09:33 Oil market sees mixed price movements
09:19 Baltic Dry Index as of April 8
08:20 CMA CGM launches the first low-carbon shipping offer by choosing biomethane

2021 April 8

18:41 The first ship affected by the blockage in the Suez Canal to arrive in Barcelona is operating normally
18:14 Port of Rotterdam reduced its total carbon emissions by 27% in 2016-2020
17:52 New Smiltynė Ferry Terminal ferry is about to be completed
17:25 Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg conducted transshipment of deep-submergence rescue vehicle
17:07 Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 14, 2021
16:24 Throughput of Murmansk Sea Fishing Port in 3M’2021 climbed by 1% YoY