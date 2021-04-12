2021 April 12 09:23

Oil prices are slightly up

Oil prices climbed by 0.03%-0.08%

As of April 12 (08:00, Moscow time), Brent Crude futures for June settlement were trading 0.08% higher to settle at $63 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.

Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for May delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange climbed by 0.03% to close at $59.34 a barrel.

Oil prices decrease amid concerns over the demand due to increase of coronavirus cases in Asia.

OPEC+ earlier agreed to increase production by 350 thousand barrels per day in May, and the same in June, then 400 thousand barrels per day in July.