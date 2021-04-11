2021 April 11 15:32

Hagland orders environmental friendly newbuilds

Hagland Shipping orders environmental friendly newbuilds at Royal Bodewes. Royal Bodewes has entered into a contract with Norwegian ship owner Hagland Shipping for the construction of two self-discharging bulk carriers of 5,000 DWT. This contract emphasizes zero emissions at harbor and substantial reduction of emissions during sailing. Hagland and Bodewes aim to achieve greener short sea shipping through reduced local and global greenhouse gases and reduced noise, Royal Bodewes said in a press release.

The vessels will replace older vessels with traditional propulsion systems by a modern, optimized vessel with plug-in battery hybrid solution that satisfies IMO TIER III requirements. Compared to Hagland’s existing fleet, the vessels are expected to reduce CO2 emission by more than 30% and NOx emissions by 90-95% from delivery. The vessels will also be prepared for zero-emission. The vessels are scheduled to be delivered during Q1 and Q2 in 2023 and sail under NIS flag (Norwegian International Ship registry). The total investment will be about NOK 280 million. Hagland Shipping has also secured options for 2 additional vessels to be built by Royal Bodewes.The newbuilding contracts have been entered into on the basis of substantial support from ENOVA, which has been instrumental for the realization of the project. ENOVA contributes with about NOK 26.8 million for the first two vessels. In addition, financing will consist of a combination of equity and bank loan, and the company has also received an offer for long term financing from Innovation Norway.



Hagland is proud to have reached a new milestone in its history. The investment in these new builds is a major step forward for the company and its transition to low and zero emission vessels. The new vessels represent the start of a renewal of the fleet that is also necessary in order to reach the ambitious climate goals set by the shipping industry.



About Hagland Shipping



Hagland Shipping was established in 1983 and operates 14 self-discharging dry bulk vessels, trading mainly in Northern Europe. The company is now retrofitting its existing vessel Hagland Captain, which will be the world’s first battery hybrid vessel in this market segment, a project that is carried out in cooperation with Norwegian company NOAH. The new vessels now ordered builds on the experiences from that project, and will once delivered be engaged in the company’s regular trading area, while also strengthening Hagland Shipping’s position in the self-discharger segment.



Hagland Shipping is among the leading operators of self-discharging bulk vessels in the 2500 - 7000 dwt vessel segment, commonly referred to as short sea shipping. Hagland Shipping’s vessels are self-discharging bulk vessels in the 3700-5000 dwt range and carries mainly stone and wood materials, as well as other bulk cargoes for a range of industrial companies. The ship owning activities of Hagland Shipping had a turnover of NOK 382 mill. in 2020, while the Hagland group, which also is engaged in shipbroking, real estate, and accounting services, reached a total turnover of about NOK 450 million.