2021 April 10 13:52

A.P. Moller-Maersk helps Amica taking to the rails

On 27th February 2021, A.P. Moller-Maersk’s block train left the Chinese Xi´an station in Hefei on its way to the intermodal terminal in Małaszewicze, on the Polish-Bielarussian border, carrying production components for Amica, the largest Polish manufacturer of household appliances.



“Attracted by faster transit, we reached out to Maersk with our project, knowing they understand our needs and would have ways to assist us timely and efficiently”, said Dawid Kujaczyński, Purchasing & Operations Manager at Amica. “With the block train, we get a solution that is fast, efficient, with a fixed timetable, transparent and with a (comparatively) lower impact on the environment,” added Kujaczyński.



The 45-container-long block train arrived to Małaszewicze, Poland on 8th March 2021, 10 days after its departure from Hefei, China. The train carried a total of 45 high cube containers.



“Rail increases supply chain flexibility for our customers, offering a reliable and scalable mode of transportation. This first block train for Amica shows that it does not only achieves reliable lead times, but also provides customers with improved cargo visibility through GPS tracking,” shared Justyna Barycza, Customer Experience Manager and Poland Country Representative at Maersk.



Amica is the largest Polish manufacturer of household appliances and one of the most recognized Polish companies listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange. Its offer includes a full range of large and small household appliances, distinguished by usability, quality, appearance and innovation.



The company generates over 70% of consolidated revenues thanks to sales on over 60 foreign markets.



Amica is a laureate of many prestigious awards, both Polish and international, incl. Red Dot Design Award: Best of the Best. The portfolio of the Amica Group's brands also includes the foreign brands Gram, Hansa, CDA and Fagor.



A.P. Moller-Maersk’s China Rail volume has increased significantly between 2020 and 2021 as they are significantly less costly than air and has become a trustful solution in COVID times.



About A.P. Moller - Maersk

A.P. Moller - Maersk is an integrated container logistics company working to connect and simplify its customers’ supply chains. As the global leader in shipping services, the company operates in 130 countries and employs approximately 80,000 people.