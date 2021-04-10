  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 April 10 13:52

    A.P. Moller-Maersk helps Amica taking to the rails

    On 27th February 2021, A.P. Moller-Maersk’s block train left the Chinese Xi´an station in Hefei on its way to the intermodal terminal in Małaszewicze, on the Polish-Bielarussian border, carrying production components for Amica, the largest Polish manufacturer of household appliances.

    “Attracted by faster transit, we reached out to Maersk with our project, knowing they understand our needs and would have ways to assist us timely and efficiently”, said Dawid Kujaczyński, Purchasing & Operations Manager at Amica. “With the block train, we get a solution that is fast, efficient, with a fixed timetable, transparent and with a (comparatively) lower impact on the environment,” added Kujaczyński.

    The 45-container-long block train arrived to Małaszewicze, Poland on 8th March 2021, 10 days after its departure from Hefei, China. The train carried a total of 45 high cube containers.

    “Rail increases supply chain flexibility for our customers, offering a reliable and scalable mode of transportation. This first block train for Amica shows that it does not only achieves reliable lead times, but also provides customers with improved cargo visibility through GPS tracking,” shared Justyna Barycza, Customer Experience Manager and Poland Country Representative at Maersk.

    "With the block train, we get a solution that is fast, efficient, with a fixed timetable, transparent and with a (comparatively) lower impact on the environment," says Dawid Kujaczyński, Purchasing & Operations Manager, Amica.

    Amica is the largest Polish manufacturer of household appliances and one of the most recognized Polish companies listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange. Its offer includes a full range of large and small household appliances, distinguished by usability, quality, appearance and innovation.

    The company generates over 70% of consolidated revenues thanks to sales on over 60 foreign markets.

    Amica is a laureate of many prestigious awards, both Polish and international, incl. Red Dot Design Award: Best of the Best. The portfolio of the Amica Group's brands also includes the foreign brands Gram, Hansa, CDA and Fagor.

    A.P. Moller-Maersk’s China Rail volume has increased significantly between 2020 and 2021 as they are significantly less costly than air and has become a trustful solution in COVID times.

    Maersk has completed its first block train for Amica from China to Poland ‘s border, reducing from 43 days to 10 days the transit time.

    About A.P. Moller - Maersk
    A.P. Moller - Maersk is an integrated container logistics company working to connect and simplify its customers’ supply chains. As the global leader in shipping services, the company operates in 130 countries and employs approximately 80,000 people.

Другие новости по темам: China, A.P. Moller-Maersk, block train, rail transport  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 April 10

14:27 The Valencia Containerised Freight Index (VCFI) increased by 17.48% in March
13:52 A.P. Moller-Maersk helps Amica taking to the rails
12:46 TORM announces capital increase in connection with delivery of vessel
11:03 Jan De Nul halfway through installation of 600MW Kriegers Flak Wind Farm
10:09 Strong 2020 cargo volumes show resiliency of the Port of Vancouver and port industries during a challenging year

2021 April 9

18:08 Everfuel signs MOU for hydrogen supply to new zero-emission ship concept
17:45 SASCO’s new ship SASCO ALDAN leaves for first voyage
17:16 CMA CGM announces PSS for reefer cargo from Ukraine, Romania, Russia (Black Sea), Georgia & Bulgaria to Asia, the Middle East Gulf & Red Sea
16:54 DCT Gdańsk achieves 15 million TEU milestone
16:37 30 countries join global initiative to tackle marine litter
16:26 Container terminal in Świnoujście to let using inland navigation as a method of hinterland transport
15:48 Port of Long Beach container volumes up by 62.3% to 840,387 TEU in March 2020
15:10 Aleksey Klyavin believes Russia’s current IWW fleet can transport twice as much cargo if infrastructure problems are solved
14:02 SEA-LNG welcomes Puget LNG to coalition
13:49 Port of Liepaja throughput in 3M’2021 declined by 1.3% Y-o-Y
13:14 New ICS Guidance on Maritime Security launched
12:51 Finnish Transport and Communications Agency published Year 2020 at Traficom review
12:14 The US has introduced new safety requirements in the maritime transportation system
11:22 Newly established Northern Dvina River Shipping Company commences operation in Arkhangelsk Region
11:14 GTT receives an order from Hyundai Heavy Industries for the tank design of two new Very Large Ethane Carriers
10:58 Stena Livia joins the Baltic Sea fleet
10:29 Aker Arctic completes full scale ice trials of icebreaking bow Saimaa and tug Calypso
09:55 RF Navy's frigate Admiral Kasatonov passed the Pas-de-Calais
09:33 Oil market sees mixed price movements
09:19 Baltic Dry Index as of April 8
08:20 CMA CGM launches the first low-carbon shipping offer by choosing biomethane

2021 April 8

18:41 The first ship affected by the blockage in the Suez Canal to arrive in Barcelona is operating normally
18:14 Port of Rotterdam reduced its total carbon emissions by 27% in 2016-2020
17:52 New Smiltynė Ferry Terminal ferry is about to be completed
17:25 Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg conducted transshipment of deep-submergence rescue vehicle
17:07 Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 14, 2021
16:24 Throughput of Murmansk Sea Fishing Port in 3M’2021 climbed by 1% YoY
15:59 BIMCO supports global seabed mapping initiative
15:36 SAFEVUE.ai selected by Eaglestar as maritime shifts towards safety solutions centred around human factors
15:00 Damen delivers new LUV 1908 aquaculture support vessel to Organic Sea Harvest
14:48 KN announces market consultation on acquisition of FSRU
14:22 Port of Singapore to revise its port dues rates
13:21 Port of Ipswich expertly handles large rice vessel operation
13:03 Oboronlogistics meets requirements of ISM Code
12:21 MAN Energy Solutions starts ‘AmmoniaMot’ project
12:06 Revision in Port Dues Rates in the Port of Singapore
12:01 Wärtsilä collaborates with Finnish Border Guard in testing of Bio LNG fuel for reducing greenhouse gas emissions
11:24 Waterways of Saint-Petersburg to open for small-size ships on April 15
11:03 Port of Melbourne welcomes longest vessel to dock in Melbourne
10:35 Rosmorport set to complete dredging of KSK grain terminal’s operating water area this year
10:13 Rosmorport commences dredging on Volga-Caspian Sea Shipping Channel
10:07 Nor-Shipping gathers hydrogen leaders to map out fuel of the future at Ocean Now
09:51 Throughput of Yeisk port in 3M’21 rose by 22% YoY
09:28 Oil prices start decreasing
09:10 Baltic Dry Index as of April 7
08:09 DP World to invest £40M in the development of the Southampton terminal

2021 April 7

18:47 MISC takes delivery of its sixth very large ethane carrier
18:26 HMM Nuri fully laden on maiden voyage
18:16 Chairman of the Suez Canal clarified some key facts about an unprecedented incident in the history of the Suez Canal
18:00 Throughput of Temryuk port in 3M’2021 rose by 12%, year-on-year
17:43 Construction walk to work ice breaker proceeding well - Niestern Sander
17:16 Gasum begins biogas test deliveries for the Finnish Border Guard
16:51 ABB AS and Siemens Energy awarded new service agreements for electrical equipment at offshore and onshore facilities in Norway
16:40 More than 65% of all ships are operating with systems containing asbestos - Maritec
16:25 Throughput of Rostov-on-Don port in 3M’2021 fell by 7%, year-on-year