  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 April 10 12:46

    TORM announces capital increase in connection with delivery of vessel

    "With reference to Company Announcement no. 03 dated 01 March 2021 regarding the acquisition of eight 2007-2012 built MR product tanker vessels from TEAM Tankers Deep Sea Ltd, TORM plc (“TORM”) has increased its share capital by 877,128 A-shares (corresponding to USD 8,771.28) as a result of the delivery of the first vessel of the transaction, the MR vessel TEAM Corrido," TORM said in its news release.

    The capital increase is carried out without any pre-emption rights for existing shareholders or others. The new shares have been subscribed for due to the settlement of a USD 8.1m allocated loan note issued in connection with the vessel delivery and correspond to USD 9.2 per A-share with a nominal value of USD 0.01 each. The majority of the issued shares will be subject to a lock-up for a period of 40 days.

    The new shares are ordinary shares without any special rights and are negotiable instruments. The new shares give right to dividends and other rights in relation to TORM as of the date of issuance. The new shares are expected to be admitted to trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen on 14 April 2021. The new shares will be freely transferable on Nasdaq Copenhagen, but certain transfer restrictions may apply under U.S. securities laws.

    After the capital increase, TORM’s share capital amounts to USD 758,469.84 divided into 75,846,982 A-shares of USD 0.01 each, one B-share of USD 0.01 and one C-share of USD 0.01. A total of 75,846,982 votes are attached to the A-shares. The B-share and the C-share have specific voting rights.

Другие новости по темам: capital increase, product tankers, TORM  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 April 10

14:27 The Valencia Containerised Freight Index (VCFI) increased by 17.48% in March
13:52 A.P. Moller-Maersk helps Amica taking to the rails
12:46 TORM announces capital increase in connection with delivery of vessel
11:03 Jan De Nul halfway through installation of 600MW Kriegers Flak Wind Farm
10:09 Strong 2020 cargo volumes show resiliency of the Port of Vancouver and port industries during a challenging year

2021 April 9

18:08 Everfuel signs MOU for hydrogen supply to new zero-emission ship concept
17:45 SASCO’s new ship SASCO ALDAN leaves for first voyage
17:16 CMA CGM announces PSS for reefer cargo from Ukraine, Romania, Russia (Black Sea), Georgia & Bulgaria to Asia, the Middle East Gulf & Red Sea
16:54 DCT Gdańsk achieves 15 million TEU milestone
16:37 30 countries join global initiative to tackle marine litter
16:26 Container terminal in Świnoujście to let using inland navigation as a method of hinterland transport
15:48 Port of Long Beach container volumes up by 62.3% to 840,387 TEU in March 2020
15:10 Aleksey Klyavin believes Russia’s current IWW fleet can transport twice as much cargo if infrastructure problems are solved
14:02 SEA-LNG welcomes Puget LNG to coalition
13:49 Port of Liepaja throughput in 3M’2021 declined by 1.3% Y-o-Y
13:14 New ICS Guidance on Maritime Security launched
12:51 Finnish Transport and Communications Agency published Year 2020 at Traficom review
12:14 The US has introduced new safety requirements in the maritime transportation system
11:22 Newly established Northern Dvina River Shipping Company commences operation in Arkhangelsk Region
11:14 GTT receives an order from Hyundai Heavy Industries for the tank design of two new Very Large Ethane Carriers
10:58 Stena Livia joins the Baltic Sea fleet
10:29 Aker Arctic completes full scale ice trials of icebreaking bow Saimaa and tug Calypso
09:55 RF Navy's frigate Admiral Kasatonov passed the Pas-de-Calais
09:33 Oil market sees mixed price movements
09:19 Baltic Dry Index as of April 8
08:20 CMA CGM launches the first low-carbon shipping offer by choosing biomethane

2021 April 8

18:41 The first ship affected by the blockage in the Suez Canal to arrive in Barcelona is operating normally
18:14 Port of Rotterdam reduced its total carbon emissions by 27% in 2016-2020
17:52 New Smiltynė Ferry Terminal ferry is about to be completed
17:25 Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg conducted transshipment of deep-submergence rescue vehicle
17:07 Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 14, 2021
16:24 Throughput of Murmansk Sea Fishing Port in 3M’2021 climbed by 1% YoY
15:59 BIMCO supports global seabed mapping initiative
15:36 SAFEVUE.ai selected by Eaglestar as maritime shifts towards safety solutions centred around human factors
15:00 Damen delivers new LUV 1908 aquaculture support vessel to Organic Sea Harvest
14:48 KN announces market consultation on acquisition of FSRU
14:22 Port of Singapore to revise its port dues rates
13:21 Port of Ipswich expertly handles large rice vessel operation
13:03 Oboronlogistics meets requirements of ISM Code
12:21 MAN Energy Solutions starts ‘AmmoniaMot’ project
12:06 Revision in Port Dues Rates in the Port of Singapore
12:01 Wärtsilä collaborates with Finnish Border Guard in testing of Bio LNG fuel for reducing greenhouse gas emissions
11:24 Waterways of Saint-Petersburg to open for small-size ships on April 15
11:03 Port of Melbourne welcomes longest vessel to dock in Melbourne
10:35 Rosmorport set to complete dredging of KSK grain terminal’s operating water area this year
10:13 Rosmorport commences dredging on Volga-Caspian Sea Shipping Channel
10:07 Nor-Shipping gathers hydrogen leaders to map out fuel of the future at Ocean Now
09:51 Throughput of Yeisk port in 3M’21 rose by 22% YoY
09:28 Oil prices start decreasing
09:10 Baltic Dry Index as of April 7
08:09 DP World to invest £40M in the development of the Southampton terminal

2021 April 7

18:47 MISC takes delivery of its sixth very large ethane carrier
18:26 HMM Nuri fully laden on maiden voyage
18:16 Chairman of the Suez Canal clarified some key facts about an unprecedented incident in the history of the Suez Canal
18:00 Throughput of Temryuk port in 3M’2021 rose by 12%, year-on-year
17:43 Construction walk to work ice breaker proceeding well - Niestern Sander
17:16 Gasum begins biogas test deliveries for the Finnish Border Guard
16:51 ABB AS and Siemens Energy awarded new service agreements for electrical equipment at offshore and onshore facilities in Norway
16:40 More than 65% of all ships are operating with systems containing asbestos - Maritec
16:25 Throughput of Rostov-on-Don port in 3M’2021 fell by 7%, year-on-year