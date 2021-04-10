  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 April 10 11:03

    Jan De Nul halfway through installation of 600MW Kriegers Flak Wind Farm

     

    Image: Jan De Nul

    For the largest offshore wind farm in Denmark, Jan De Nul Group is installing a total of 72 wind turbines of 8.4MW each on behalf of Vattenfall Denmark. All together, these turbines will produce enough green electricity for the annual needs of approximately 600,000 Danish households. Today, Jan De Nul is halfway: 36 windmills to go, the Group said in a press release.

    On 27 January, Jan De Nul, Siemens Gamesa and Vattenfall successfully installed the very first wind turbine for the Kriegers Flak offshore wind farm. The last turbine is scheduled to be installed in mid-June, approximately 4.5 months after the start of this installation campaign.

    This offshore wind farm will become the largest in Denmark and will increase Denmark's offshore wind production by no less than 16 percent.

    Bert Reynvoet, Project Manager of Jan De Nul Group for the Kriegers Flak offshore wind farm: "We are proud that we can tick off this milestone nicely on schedule. All 72 wind turbines must be installed within a period of 4.5 months. Our customer's wishes are paramount and despite the challenging winter weather conditions in the Baltic Sea, COVID-19 and challenging soil conditions for our jack-up installation vessel, we have managed until today to strictly adhere to the installation schedule. Thanks to the commitment, flexibility and professionalism of our co-workers!”

    Roenne as marshalling harbour
    For the first time since its expansion in 2018, the port of Roenne on the Danish island of Bornholm is serving as marshalling harbour for the construction of an offshore wind farm.

    The components of the Siemens Gamesa wind turbines are delivered from Denmark’s mainland. In Roenne, the various parts are assembled. In sets of four wind turbines, they are loaded on board Jan De Nul’s jack-up installation vessel Vole au vent, after which the vessel sails to the offshore installation site off the Danish east coast.

    Bert Reynvoet: “When a large installation vessel like the Vole au vent enters a port for the first time, it is always a bit exciting. Moreover, it was new for everyone involved, but thanks to the top service of the port and our local partners, Roenne turns out to be a perfect marshalling harbour. An absolute boost in these challenging times.”

    Long-term cooperation
    In 2017 and 2018, Jan De Nul Group already designed, built and installed two large Gravity Based Foundations for the offshore high-voltage substations of this new offshore wind farm.

    Jan De Nul built both concrete structures of 8,000 and 10,000 tonnes on a floating pontoon in the port of Ostend (Belgium) and then tugged them to Denmark. In the Baltic Sea, the crane vessel Rambiz installed both foundations on the seabed with the utmost precision.

    About the Kriegers Flak offshore wind farm

    • 600 MW will be the total production capacity, which equals the annual electricity needs of about 600,000 Danish households.
    • 72 wind turbines of 187 metres high will cover an offshore area of 132 km² at 15 to 40 kilometres off the Danish East coast.
    • About 170 kilometres of subsea cables will be installed to connect the offshore wind farm to the Danish grid.
    • The wind farm is expected to be fully operational by the end of 2021.

    Bert Reynvoet, Project Manager Kriegers Flak Offshore Wind Farm commented: "Thanks to the flexibility of the port, local partners and our co-workers, we have managed until today to strictly adhere to the installation schedule."

     

Другие новости по темам: Jan De Nul, turbines, offshore wind farm  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 April 10

14:27 The Valencia Containerised Freight Index (VCFI) increased by 17.48% in March
13:52 A.P. Moller-Maersk helps Amica taking to the rails
12:46 TORM announces capital increase in connection with delivery of vessel
11:03 Jan De Nul halfway through installation of 600MW Kriegers Flak Wind Farm
10:09 Strong 2020 cargo volumes show resiliency of the Port of Vancouver and port industries during a challenging year

2021 April 9

18:08 Everfuel signs MOU for hydrogen supply to new zero-emission ship concept
17:45 SASCO’s new ship SASCO ALDAN leaves for first voyage
17:16 CMA CGM announces PSS for reefer cargo from Ukraine, Romania, Russia (Black Sea), Georgia & Bulgaria to Asia, the Middle East Gulf & Red Sea
16:54 DCT Gdańsk achieves 15 million TEU milestone
16:37 30 countries join global initiative to tackle marine litter
16:26 Container terminal in Świnoujście to let using inland navigation as a method of hinterland transport
15:48 Port of Long Beach container volumes up by 62.3% to 840,387 TEU in March 2020
15:10 Aleksey Klyavin believes Russia’s current IWW fleet can transport twice as much cargo if infrastructure problems are solved
14:02 SEA-LNG welcomes Puget LNG to coalition
13:49 Port of Liepaja throughput in 3M’2021 declined by 1.3% Y-o-Y
13:14 New ICS Guidance on Maritime Security launched
12:51 Finnish Transport and Communications Agency published Year 2020 at Traficom review
12:14 The US has introduced new safety requirements in the maritime transportation system
11:22 Newly established Northern Dvina River Shipping Company commences operation in Arkhangelsk Region
11:14 GTT receives an order from Hyundai Heavy Industries for the tank design of two new Very Large Ethane Carriers
10:58 Stena Livia joins the Baltic Sea fleet
10:29 Aker Arctic completes full scale ice trials of icebreaking bow Saimaa and tug Calypso
09:55 RF Navy's frigate Admiral Kasatonov passed the Pas-de-Calais
09:33 Oil market sees mixed price movements
09:19 Baltic Dry Index as of April 8
08:20 CMA CGM launches the first low-carbon shipping offer by choosing biomethane

2021 April 8

18:41 The first ship affected by the blockage in the Suez Canal to arrive in Barcelona is operating normally
18:14 Port of Rotterdam reduced its total carbon emissions by 27% in 2016-2020
17:52 New Smiltynė Ferry Terminal ferry is about to be completed
17:25 Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg conducted transshipment of deep-submergence rescue vehicle
17:07 Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 14, 2021
16:24 Throughput of Murmansk Sea Fishing Port in 3M’2021 climbed by 1% YoY
15:59 BIMCO supports global seabed mapping initiative
15:36 SAFEVUE.ai selected by Eaglestar as maritime shifts towards safety solutions centred around human factors
15:00 Damen delivers new LUV 1908 aquaculture support vessel to Organic Sea Harvest
14:48 KN announces market consultation on acquisition of FSRU
14:22 Port of Singapore to revise its port dues rates
13:21 Port of Ipswich expertly handles large rice vessel operation
13:03 Oboronlogistics meets requirements of ISM Code
12:21 MAN Energy Solutions starts ‘AmmoniaMot’ project
12:06 Revision in Port Dues Rates in the Port of Singapore
12:01 Wärtsilä collaborates with Finnish Border Guard in testing of Bio LNG fuel for reducing greenhouse gas emissions
11:24 Waterways of Saint-Petersburg to open for small-size ships on April 15
11:03 Port of Melbourne welcomes longest vessel to dock in Melbourne
10:35 Rosmorport set to complete dredging of KSK grain terminal’s operating water area this year
10:13 Rosmorport commences dredging on Volga-Caspian Sea Shipping Channel
10:07 Nor-Shipping gathers hydrogen leaders to map out fuel of the future at Ocean Now
09:51 Throughput of Yeisk port in 3M’21 rose by 22% YoY
09:28 Oil prices start decreasing
09:10 Baltic Dry Index as of April 7
08:09 DP World to invest £40M in the development of the Southampton terminal

2021 April 7

18:47 MISC takes delivery of its sixth very large ethane carrier
18:26 HMM Nuri fully laden on maiden voyage
18:16 Chairman of the Suez Canal clarified some key facts about an unprecedented incident in the history of the Suez Canal
18:00 Throughput of Temryuk port in 3M’2021 rose by 12%, year-on-year
17:43 Construction walk to work ice breaker proceeding well - Niestern Sander
17:16 Gasum begins biogas test deliveries for the Finnish Border Guard
16:51 ABB AS and Siemens Energy awarded new service agreements for electrical equipment at offshore and onshore facilities in Norway
16:40 More than 65% of all ships are operating with systems containing asbestos - Maritec
16:25 Throughput of Rostov-on-Don port in 3M’2021 fell by 7%, year-on-year