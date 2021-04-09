  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 April 9 16:54

    DCT Gdańsk achieves 15 million TEU milestone

    DCT Gdansk, the largest container terminal in the Baltic, celebrates another milestone in its development with the handling of 15 million 20-foot (TEU) containers since opening in 2007. DCT Gdansk Sea is the Baltic Hub, according to the company's release.

    With a 17-meter-deep quay, world-class productivity and record container volumes, DCT is the only deep-water terminal in the Baltic Sea with the capacity to serve the world’s largest container vessels. Dynamic development is the result of continued investment in the infrastructure and equipment as well as the very high efficiency of the facility. In 2019, DCT Gdańsk broke a new annual record by handling more than 2m TEU. On April 8, the 15-millionth TEU since opening was handled at DCT Gdańsk.

    “Handling 15m TEU’s since the terminal commenced operations in 2007 is a wonderful milestone to achieve. A line of containers that could more than twice circle the earth’s circumference – it is a great success for our employees. Of equal importance to us is that each of those 15M TEU was a customer who used our services, and it’s a testament to their on-going support and belief in DCT Gdansk that has contributed to DCT Gdansk becoming the Baltic Hub for logistics”. says Cameron Thorpe, Chief Executive Officer, DCT Gdańsk S.A.

    The 15-millionth container was owned and operated by COSCO Shipping and was loaded aboard COSCO Shipping Galaxy, one of the world’s largest ships. COSCO Shipping Galaxy is 400 meters long with a 21k TEU capacity. The ship is sailing as part of the OCEAN Shipping Alliance service, which provides a weekly connection between the ports of Korea, China and Singapore with Gdansk.

    “Last year the pandemic caused turbulence across the global transport and logistics industry, but despite this we were pleased with continued year-on-year growth in local full containers, and we are encouraged by the further 9% growth we have seen so far this year, with volumes tracking above our previous best in 2019” he added.

    DCT Gdańsk continues with major investment programs which include among other things, the extension of the on-dock rail-siding which will result in expanding from 4 to 7 tracks, each with a length of 750m. The investment fits perfectly into the European Year of Rail. DCT Gdańsk is already the largest rail loading point in Poland and one of the top 10 largest European port rail-terminals. With an increase in capacity DCT will join the top 5. Other investments are also being prepared to strengthen the position of DCT Gdańsk for expanding regional trade and further integrating with enhanced global supply chains.
     
    About DCT Gdańsk:

    DCT Gdańsk was completed in 2007 and is capable of handling over 3m TEU per annum. In 2020 DCT handled over 1.9m TEU. The length of the deep-water quay is 1.3 km. DCT Gdańsk handles more than 600 ships per annum, including 100 calls of the world’s largest container ocean vessels. DCT has more than 1.000 employees and its economic impact is clear, generating 12 bn PLN per year of VAT, excise and custom duties to the Polish state budget. Corporate social responsibility is important with DCT Gdańsk undertaking activities for the benefit of local communities and with clear, measurable sustainability targets integrated as part of DCT’s business operations. The terminal is owned by PSA International (with a share of 40%), IFM Investors (30%) and Polish Development Fund (30%).

Другие новости по темам: DCT Gdańsk  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 April 9

18:08 Everfuel signs MOU for hydrogen supply to new zero-emission ship concept
17:45 SASCO’s new ship SASCO ALDAN leaves for first voyage
17:16 CMA CGM announces PSS for reefer cargo from Ukraine, Romania, Russia (Black Sea), Georgia & Bulgaria to Asia, the Middle East Gulf & Red Sea
16:54 DCT Gdańsk achieves 15 million TEU milestone
16:37 30 countries join global initiative to tackle marine litter
16:26 Container terminal in Świnoujście to let using inland navigation as a method of hinterland transport
15:48 Port of Long Beach container volumes up by 62.3% to 840,387 TEU in March 2020
15:10 Aleksey Klyavin believes Russia’s current IWW fleet can transport twice as much cargo if infrastructure problems are solved
14:02 SEA-LNG welcomes Puget LNG to coalition
13:49 Port of Liepaja throughput in 3M’2021 declined by 1.3% Y-o-Y
13:14 New ICS Guidance on Maritime Security launched
12:51 Finnish Transport and Communications Agency published Year 2020 at Traficom review
12:14 The US has introduced new safety requirements in the maritime transportation system
11:22 Newly established Northern Dvina River Shipping Company commences operation in Arkhangelsk Region
11:14 GTT receives an order from Hyundai Heavy Industries for the tank design of two new Very Large Ethane Carriers
10:58 Stena Livia joins the Baltic Sea fleet
10:29 Aker Arctic completes full scale ice trials of icebreaking bow Saimaa and tug Calypso
09:55 RF Navy's frigate Admiral Kasatonov passed the Pas-de-Calais
09:33 Oil market sees mixed price movements
09:19 Baltic Dry Index as of April 8
08:20 CMA CGM launches the first low-carbon shipping offer by choosing biomethane

2021 April 8

18:41 The first ship affected by the blockage in the Suez Canal to arrive in Barcelona is operating normally
18:14 Port of Rotterdam reduced its total carbon emissions by 27% in 2016-2020
17:52 New Smiltynė Ferry Terminal ferry is about to be completed
17:25 Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg conducted transshipment of deep-submergence rescue vehicle
17:07 Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 14, 2021
16:24 Throughput of Murmansk Sea Fishing Port in 3M’2021 climbed by 1% YoY
15:59 BIMCO supports global seabed mapping initiative
15:36 SAFEVUE.ai selected by Eaglestar as maritime shifts towards safety solutions centred around human factors
15:00 Damen delivers new LUV 1908 aquaculture support vessel to Organic Sea Harvest
14:48 KN announces market consultation on acquisition of FSRU
14:22 Port of Singapore to revise its port dues rates
13:21 Port of Ipswich expertly handles large rice vessel operation
13:03 Oboronlogistics meets requirements of ISM Code
12:21 MAN Energy Solutions starts ‘AmmoniaMot’ project
12:06 Revision in Port Dues Rates in the Port of Singapore
12:01 Wärtsilä collaborates with Finnish Border Guard in testing of Bio LNG fuel for reducing greenhouse gas emissions
11:24 Waterways of Saint-Petersburg to open for small-size ships on April 15
11:03 Port of Melbourne welcomes longest vessel to dock in Melbourne
10:35 Rosmorport set to complete dredging of KSK grain terminal’s operating water area this year
10:13 Rosmorport commences dredging on Volga-Caspian Sea Shipping Channel
10:07 Nor-Shipping gathers hydrogen leaders to map out fuel of the future at Ocean Now
09:51 Throughput of Yeisk port in 3M’21 rose by 22% YoY
09:28 Oil prices start decreasing
09:10 Baltic Dry Index as of April 7
08:09 DP World to invest £40M in the development of the Southampton terminal

2021 April 7

18:47 MISC takes delivery of its sixth very large ethane carrier
18:26 HMM Nuri fully laden on maiden voyage
18:16 Chairman of the Suez Canal clarified some key facts about an unprecedented incident in the history of the Suez Canal
18:00 Throughput of Temryuk port in 3M’2021 rose by 12%, year-on-year
17:43 Construction walk to work ice breaker proceeding well - Niestern Sander
17:16 Gasum begins biogas test deliveries for the Finnish Border Guard
16:51 ABB AS and Siemens Energy awarded new service agreements for electrical equipment at offshore and onshore facilities in Norway
16:40 More than 65% of all ships are operating with systems containing asbestos - Maritec
16:25 Throughput of Rostov-on-Don port in 3M’2021 fell by 7%, year-on-year
16:03 Throughput of Taganrog port in 3M’2021 climbed by 1% Y-o-Y
15:42 GTT launches a cutting-edge digital solution for LNG membrane tank maintenance
15:14 Merger of GAZ-SYSTEM and Polskie LNG
14:37 Fleet Xpress lands Clearwater Seafood contract
14:25 GEFCO UAE partners in the Middle East with DP World, UAE Region for car solutions at Jebel Ali Port