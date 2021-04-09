  The version for the print
  2021 April 9 17:16

    CMA CGM announces PSS for reefer cargo from Ukraine, Romania, Russia (Black Sea), Georgia & Bulgaria to Asia, the Middle East Gulf & Red Sea

    CMA CGM Group implemented the following Peak Season Surcharge:
    This PSS will apply as follows:
     Origin : From Ukraine, Romania, Russia (Black Sea), Georgia & Bulgaria
     Destination : To Asia (including South East Asia, North East Asia, China, Hong Kong & Macau SAR), the Middle East Gulf & Red Sea
     Cargo: Reefer
     Amount: USD 300 per Reefer container
     Payment: With the freight
     Date of application: April 21st, 2021 (date of loading in the origin ports) until May 31st, 2021

