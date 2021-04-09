2021 April 9 17:16

CMA CGM announces PSS for reefer cargo from Ukraine, Romania, Russia (Black Sea), Georgia & Bulgaria to Asia, the Middle East Gulf & Red Sea

CMA CGM Group implemented the following Peak Season Surcharge:

This PSS will apply as follows:

Origin : From Ukraine, Romania, Russia (Black Sea), Georgia & Bulgaria

Destination : To Asia (including South East Asia, North East Asia, China, Hong Kong & Macau SAR), the Middle East Gulf & Red Sea

Cargo: Reefer

Amount: USD 300 per Reefer container

Payment: With the freight

Date of application: April 21st, 2021 (date of loading in the origin ports) until May 31st, 2021