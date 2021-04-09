  The version for the print
    Port of Long Beach container volumes up by 62.3% to 840,387 TEU in March 2020

    The Port of Long Beach achieved its busiest month and its second-best quarter on record as consumers continued to practice physical distancing guidelines in March, according to the company's release.

    Although March is traditionally one of the slowest months on the shipping calendar, dockworkers and terminal operators moved 840,387 twenty-foot equivalent units last month, a 62.3% jump from March 2020 and marking the largest year-over-year increase for a single month at the Port.

    The previous “best month” record of 815,885 TEUs, set in December 2020, was surpassed by 24,502 TEUs. It was also the third time in the Port of Long Beach's 110-year history that it has handled more than 800,000 TEUs in a single month.

    Imports rose 74% to 408,172 TEUs, while exports declined 3.9% to 139,710 TEUs compared to March 2020, when the economic effects of COVID-19 led to canceled sailings and fewer cargo shipments processed through Long Beach. Empty containers moved through the Port were up 112.5% to 292,505 TEUs.

    March’s numbers mark the ninth consecutive month that the Port of Long Beach has broken cargo movement records for a particular month amid a historic cargo surge that started in July 2020.

    The Port has moved 2,376,128 TEUs during the first quarter of 2021, a 41.2% increase from the same period in 2020. It was also the Port’s best first quarter on record, breaking the previous record set during the first three months of 2018 by 481,251 TEUs, and its second-best quarter overall, behind the fourth quarter of 2020.

    The Port of Long Beach is the nation’s second-busiest seaport. With 175 shipping lines connecting Long Beach to 217 seaports, the Port handles $170 billion in trade annually, supporting more than 575,000 Southern California jobs.

2021 April 9

18:08 Everfuel signs MOU for hydrogen supply to new zero-emission ship concept
17:45 SASCO’s new ship SASCO ALDAN leaves for first voyage
17:16 CMA CGM announces PSS for reefer cargo from Ukraine, Romania, Russia (Black Sea), Georgia & Bulgaria to Asia, the Middle East Gulf & Red Sea
16:54 DCT Gdańsk achieves 15 million TEU milestone
16:37 30 countries join global initiative to tackle marine litter
16:26 Container terminal in Świnoujście to let using inland navigation as a method of hinterland transport
15:48 Port of Long Beach container volumes up by 62.3% to 840,387 TEU in March 2020
15:10 Aleksey Klyavin believes Russia’s current IWW fleet can transport twice as much cargo if infrastructure problems are solved
14:02 SEA-LNG welcomes Puget LNG to coalition
13:49 Port of Liepaja throughput in 3M’2021 declined by 1.3% Y-o-Y
13:14 New ICS Guidance on Maritime Security launched
12:51 Finnish Transport and Communications Agency published Year 2020 at Traficom review
12:14 The US has introduced new safety requirements in the maritime transportation system
11:22 Newly established Northern Dvina River Shipping Company commences operation in Arkhangelsk Region
11:14 GTT receives an order from Hyundai Heavy Industries for the tank design of two new Very Large Ethane Carriers
10:58 Stena Livia joins the Baltic Sea fleet
10:29 Aker Arctic completes full scale ice trials of icebreaking bow Saimaa and tug Calypso
09:55 RF Navy's frigate Admiral Kasatonov passed the Pas-de-Calais
09:33 Oil market sees mixed price movements
09:19 Baltic Dry Index as of April 8
08:20 CMA CGM launches the first low-carbon shipping offer by choosing biomethane

2021 April 8

18:41 The first ship affected by the blockage in the Suez Canal to arrive in Barcelona is operating normally
18:14 Port of Rotterdam reduced its total carbon emissions by 27% in 2016-2020
17:52 New Smiltynė Ferry Terminal ferry is about to be completed
17:25 Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg conducted transshipment of deep-submergence rescue vehicle
17:07 Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 14, 2021
16:24 Throughput of Murmansk Sea Fishing Port in 3M’2021 climbed by 1% YoY
15:59 BIMCO supports global seabed mapping initiative
15:36 SAFEVUE.ai selected by Eaglestar as maritime shifts towards safety solutions centred around human factors
15:00 Damen delivers new LUV 1908 aquaculture support vessel to Organic Sea Harvest
14:48 KN announces market consultation on acquisition of FSRU
14:22 Port of Singapore to revise its port dues rates
13:21 Port of Ipswich expertly handles large rice vessel operation
13:03 Oboronlogistics meets requirements of ISM Code
12:21 MAN Energy Solutions starts ‘AmmoniaMot’ project
12:06 Revision in Port Dues Rates in the Port of Singapore
12:01 Wärtsilä collaborates with Finnish Border Guard in testing of Bio LNG fuel for reducing greenhouse gas emissions
11:24 Waterways of Saint-Petersburg to open for small-size ships on April 15
11:03 Port of Melbourne welcomes longest vessel to dock in Melbourne
10:35 Rosmorport set to complete dredging of KSK grain terminal’s operating water area this year
10:13 Rosmorport commences dredging on Volga-Caspian Sea Shipping Channel
10:07 Nor-Shipping gathers hydrogen leaders to map out fuel of the future at Ocean Now
09:51 Throughput of Yeisk port in 3M’21 rose by 22% YoY
09:28 Oil prices start decreasing
09:10 Baltic Dry Index as of April 7
08:09 DP World to invest £40M in the development of the Southampton terminal

2021 April 7

18:47 MISC takes delivery of its sixth very large ethane carrier
18:26 HMM Nuri fully laden on maiden voyage
18:16 Chairman of the Suez Canal clarified some key facts about an unprecedented incident in the history of the Suez Canal
18:00 Throughput of Temryuk port in 3M’2021 rose by 12%, year-on-year
17:43 Construction walk to work ice breaker proceeding well - Niestern Sander
17:16 Gasum begins biogas test deliveries for the Finnish Border Guard
16:51 ABB AS and Siemens Energy awarded new service agreements for electrical equipment at offshore and onshore facilities in Norway
16:40 More than 65% of all ships are operating with systems containing asbestos - Maritec
16:25 Throughput of Rostov-on-Don port in 3M’2021 fell by 7%, year-on-year
16:03 Throughput of Taganrog port in 3M’2021 climbed by 1% Y-o-Y
15:42 GTT launches a cutting-edge digital solution for LNG membrane tank maintenance
15:14 Merger of GAZ-SYSTEM and Polskie LNG
14:37 Fleet Xpress lands Clearwater Seafood contract
14:25 GEFCO UAE partners in the Middle East with DP World, UAE Region for car solutions at Jebel Ali Port