2021 April 9 13:49

Port of Liepaja throughput in 3M’2021 declined by 1.3% Y-o-Y

The port’s container throughput rose 1.8 times

Image source: Liepājas SEZ

In January-March 2021, freight volume handled in the Port of Liepaja, Latvia declined by 1.3%, year-on-year, to 1.56 million tonnes, the Port Authority told IAA PortNews.

In the reporting period, handling of grain and cereal products fell by 9.5% to 576,400 tonnes, handling of anthracite – by 60% to 28,800 tonnes, handling of building materials fell by 13.3% to 122,100 tonnes, handling of oil products dropped by 6.4% to 130,400 tonnes.

Handling of Ro-Ro cargo rose by 25% to 12,806 units, container throughput grew 1.8 times to 2,345 TEUs.

In the reporting period, the port serviced 7,576 passengers, up 4%, year-on-year.

The number of calls fell by 7% to 384 calls.

Port of Liepaja was founded in the 90s of last century at the former Soviet Union’s naval base. Liepaja ranks third port of Latvia by handled cargo volume. Half of the port’s cargo throughput is fueled by crude oil and bulk cargoes imported from the CIS countries, largely from Belorussia. In 2020, throughput of Liepaja port was 6.6 million tonnes.