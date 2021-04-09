2021 April 9 12:51

Finnish Transport and Communications Agency published Year 2020 at Traficom review

The Finnish Transport and Communications Agency Traficom says it has published the Year 2020 at Traficom review today, crystallising the key events of the past year. The coronavirus pandemic made the year exceptional for Finnish society at large.

“We improved the reliability and safety of traffic and the digital society in Finland. In 2020, the role of cyber security became even more strategic than before in safeguarding services for citizens, company information and supply chains,” Director-General of Traficom Kirsi Karlamaa stresses. “One of our inspiring tasks is to draft the strategic situational picture of the traffic network and develop the related national traffic forecast model. In addition to these, we support pilots in our branch hoping to foster innovations and the generation of future services."