2021 April 9 13:14

New ICS Guidance on Maritime Security launched

As recent news reports highlight, the shipping industry continues to face threats such as piracy, kidnapping and terrorism. Ship operators need to stay alert to security risks and recognise that threats are continually evolving and demand constant vigilance.

To assist the shipping community in preparing for these challenges the International Chamber of Shipping has launched the first edition of Maritime Security: A Comprehensive Guide for Shipowners, Seafarers and Administrations.

Providing a comprehensive guide to maritime security, the publication draws on over twenty years’ experience of the growing security threats faced by shipping. It sets out the security threats faced by the shipping industry today, the statutory requirements that ships, shipping companies and port facilities must meet, and provides guidance on how to conduct a thorough threat assessment for a voyage. A model ship security plan is also provided along with guidance on how to complete it in accordance with statutory requirements.

Maritime Security: A Comprehensive Guide for Shipowners, Seafarers and Administrations has been written for ship and terminal operators, seafarers and administrations, but will also provide a useful entry point to the subject for anyone with an interest in maintaining the security of global trade.