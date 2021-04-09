  The version for the print
    GTT receives an order from Hyundai Heavy Industries for the tank design of two new Very Large Ethane Carriers

    GTT announces that it has received an order from its partner the Korean shipyard Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) for the tank design of two VLECs on behalf of an Asian ship-owner, according to the company's release.

    As part of this order, GTT will design the tanks for the VLECs with a cargo capacity of 98,000 m3. The tanks will be fitted with the GTT Mark III membrane containment system. The vessels will be delivered in the last quarter of 2022 and the first quarter of 2023.

    These latest generation vessels are versatile as they are designed for multi-gas use: ethane, LPG, Ethylene, while still being able to carry LNG. These VLECs also optimise fuel consumption, reduce the boil-off rate and increase the cargo capacity.

