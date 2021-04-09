  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 April 9 10:29

    Aker Arctic completes full scale ice trials of icebreaking bow Saimaa and tug Calypso

    Saimaa winter
    Image source: Aker Arctic
    In late March, Aker Arctic conduced full-scale ice trials for the self-propelled detachable icebreaking bow Saimaa and pusher tug Calypso. According to the company’s press release, the test program was successfully completed in co-operation with Turku Repair Yard, the Finnish Transport Infrastructure Agency, Alfons Håkans and Danfoss in sunny spring weather shortly after the Saimaa Canal had been opened for traffic after the annual winter closure. Aker Arctic’s scope of work included vessel instrumentation, ice property measurements, performance trials, analysis and reporting.

    During the ice trials, the Ice Load Monitoring System (ILMS) delivered by Aker Arctic provided valuable information in form of real-time thrust and torque data from all four propellers of the combination. In addition, the connector pins used to couple Saimaa and Calypso are also instrumented and connected to the ILMS.

    The world’s first self-propelled detachable icebreaking bow Saimaa was built by Turku Repair Yard and delivered to the Finnish Transport Infrastructure Agency in December 2020. In addition to the ILMS system, Aker Arctic also designed and delivered two complete 600 kW shaft lines to the detachable icebreaking bow and ice-strengthened bronze propellers to the tugboat. The concept’s ice model tests were also conducted at Aker Arctic’s ice laboratory.

Другие новости по темам: Aker Arctic, tugboats, icebreakers  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 April 9

14:02 SEA-LNG welcomes Puget LNG to coalition
13:49 Port of Liepaja throughput in 3M’2021 declined by 1.3% Y-o-Y
13:14 New ICS Guidance on Maritime Security launched
12:51 Finnish Transport and Communications Agency published Year 2020 at Traficom review
12:14 The US has introduced new safety requirements in the maritime transportation system
11:22 Newly established Northern Dvina River Shipping Company commences operation in Arkhangelsk Region
11:14 GTT receives an order from Hyundai Heavy Industries for the tank design of two new Very Large Ethane Carriers
10:58 Stena Livia joins the Baltic Sea fleet
10:29 Aker Arctic completes full scale ice trials of icebreaking bow Saimaa and tug Calypso
09:55 RF Navy's frigate Admiral Kasatonov passed the Pas-de-Calais
09:33 Oil market sees mixed price movements
09:19 Baltic Dry Index as of April 8
08:20 CMA CGM launches the first low-carbon shipping offer by choosing biomethane

2021 April 8

18:41 The first ship affected by the blockage in the Suez Canal to arrive in Barcelona is operating normally
18:14 Port of Rotterdam reduced its total carbon emissions by 27% in 2016-2020
17:52 New Smiltynė Ferry Terminal ferry is about to be completed
17:25 Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg conducted transshipment of deep-submergence rescue vehicle
17:07 Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 14, 2021
16:24 Throughput of Murmansk Sea Fishing Port in 3M’2021 climbed by 1% YoY
15:59 BIMCO supports global seabed mapping initiative
15:36 SAFEVUE.ai selected by Eaglestar as maritime shifts towards safety solutions centred around human factors
15:00 Damen delivers new LUV 1908 aquaculture support vessel to Organic Sea Harvest
14:48 KN announces market consultation on acquisition of FSRU
14:22 Port of Singapore to revise its port dues rates
13:21 Port of Ipswich expertly handles large rice vessel operation
13:03 Oboronlogistics meets requirements of ISM Code
12:21 MAN Energy Solutions starts ‘AmmoniaMot’ project
12:06 Revision in Port Dues Rates in the Port of Singapore
12:01 Wärtsilä collaborates with Finnish Border Guard in testing of Bio LNG fuel for reducing greenhouse gas emissions
11:24 Waterways of Saint-Petersburg to open for small-size ships on April 15
11:03 Port of Melbourne welcomes longest vessel to dock in Melbourne
10:35 Rosmorport set to complete dredging of KSK grain terminal’s operating water area this year
10:13 Rosmorport commences dredging on Volga-Caspian Sea Shipping Channel
10:07 Nor-Shipping gathers hydrogen leaders to map out fuel of the future at Ocean Now
09:51 Throughput of Yeisk port in 3M’21 rose by 22% YoY
09:28 Oil prices start decreasing
09:10 Baltic Dry Index as of April 7
08:09 DP World to invest £40M in the development of the Southampton terminal

2021 April 7

18:47 MISC takes delivery of its sixth very large ethane carrier
18:26 HMM Nuri fully laden on maiden voyage
18:16 Chairman of the Suez Canal clarified some key facts about an unprecedented incident in the history of the Suez Canal
18:00 Throughput of Temryuk port in 3M’2021 rose by 12%, year-on-year
17:43 Construction walk to work ice breaker proceeding well - Niestern Sander
17:16 Gasum begins biogas test deliveries for the Finnish Border Guard
16:51 ABB AS and Siemens Energy awarded new service agreements for electrical equipment at offshore and onshore facilities in Norway
16:40 More than 65% of all ships are operating with systems containing asbestos - Maritec
16:25 Throughput of Rostov-on-Don port in 3M’2021 fell by 7%, year-on-year
16:03 Throughput of Taganrog port in 3M’2021 climbed by 1% Y-o-Y
15:42 GTT launches a cutting-edge digital solution for LNG membrane tank maintenance
15:14 Merger of GAZ-SYSTEM and Polskie LNG
14:37 Fleet Xpress lands Clearwater Seafood contract
14:25 GEFCO UAE partners in the Middle East with DP World, UAE Region for car solutions at Jebel Ali Port
13:15 Stena Line accelerates fossil-free shipping to reduce emissions by 30% by 2030
13:00 Elena Daeva of Rosmorport joins Editorial Board of Hydrotechnika journal
12:31 Bolidt supplies decking solutions for world’s most advanced research vessel
12:17 Rosmorport sets decreasing coefficient for harbour dues in Novorossiysk and Sochi
11:44 Kamchatka authorities expect new berths to let increase cargo traffic on Northern Sea Route
11:21 Crowley’s Trish Skoglund to lead enhanced mergers and acquisitions strategy team
11:20 World’s first hydrogen cargo vessel set for Paris debut
10:16 Oldendorff Carriers’s fleet under operation to exceed 750 vessels