-
2021 April 9 10:29
Aker Arctic completes full scale ice trials of icebreaking bow Saimaa and tug Calypso
During the ice trials, the Ice Load Monitoring System (ILMS) delivered by Aker Arctic provided valuable information in form of real-time thrust and torque data from all four propellers of the combination. In addition, the connector pins used to couple Saimaa and Calypso are also instrumented and connected to the ILMS.
The world’s first self-propelled detachable icebreaking bow Saimaa was built by Turku Repair Yard and delivered to the Finnish Transport Infrastructure Agency in December 2020. In addition to the ILMS system, Aker Arctic also designed and delivered two complete 600 kW shaft lines to the detachable icebreaking bow and ice-strengthened bronze propellers to the tugboat. The concept’s ice model tests were also conducted at Aker Arctic’s ice laboratory.
Другие новости по темам: Aker Arctic, tugboats, icebreakers