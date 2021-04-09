2021 April 9 09:55

RF Navy's frigate Admiral Kasatonov passed the Pas-de-Calais

The Northern Fleet detachment of warships headed by the frigate Admiral Kasatonov passed the Pas-de-Calais-the narrowest part of the English Channel, says press center of RF Defence Ministry.

The detachment is heading to the North Sea, where the weather is improving. Earlier, due to a storm on the route, the frigate and support vessels made a stop in the international waters of the Gulf of Seine.

A detachment of ships and vessels of the Northern Fleet began to pass the English Channel three days ago.

The first long-range cruise of the newest Russian frigate Admiral Kasatonov has been going on since December 30 last year. For more than two months the warship operated in the Mediterranean Sea, she visited the ports of Algeria, Greece, Cyprus, Syria and Turkey and conducted a series of the exercises both in a single mode and in coordination with other ships and Russian Navy aviation.

The long-range campaign of the frigate is provided by the rescue tug Nikolay Chiker and the medium sea tanker Vyazma.