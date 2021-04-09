2021 April 9 09:33

Oil market sees mixed price movements

Brent futures fell by 0.11% while WTI futures rose by 0.12%

As of April 9 (07:46, Moscow time), Brent Crude futures for June settlement were trading 0.11% lower to settle at $63.13 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.

Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for May delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose by 0.12% to close at $59.67 a barrel.

OPEC+ earlier agreed to increase production by 350 thousand barrels per day in May, and the same in June, then 400 thousand barrels per day in July.