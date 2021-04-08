2021 April 8 18:41

The first ship affected by the blockage in the Suez Canal to arrive in Barcelona is operating normally

The MSC Ambra container ship, the first affected by the blockage of the Suez Canal to reach the Port of Barcelona, docked tonight at the BEST terminal and is operating normally, according to the company's release. This vessel will move 9,000 containers, including imports, exports and transshipments. In the coming days, we are expecting staggered arrivals of other container vessels that had to stop at the Canal for days while it was blocked and which have therefore delayed their call at the Port.

A total of three ships affected by the Ever Given accident are expected to arrive this week: MSC Ambra, Milano Bridge and CMA-CGM Centaurus. The Port of Barcelona container terminals —BEST, APMT Barcelona and Port Nou Terminal— are ready to operate all of these ships with the usual speed and efficiency. The staggered arrival of the container vessels, according to current forecasts, will ensure that operations are able to continue unaffected.

A total of 14 container vessels have changed their date of call at the Port of Barcelona due to the blockage of the Suez Canal. Forecasts suggest that the arrivals of the seven regular services from Asia will return to normal in less than two weeks.