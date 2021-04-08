  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 April 8 18:14

    Port of Rotterdam reduced its total carbon emissions by 27% in 2016-2020

    In the period 2016-2020, the port of Rotterdam reduced its total carbon emissions by no less than 27%, according to the company's release. Nationwide, the volume of greenhouse gases released into the atmosphere fell by 14% in the same period. In 2020, Rotterdam achieved a 12% reduction in emissions, compared to 8% in the Netherlands as a whole. As a result of this swift decrease, companies in the port of Rotterdam are currently responsible for 13.5% of the Netherlands’ total carbon emissions: a share that several years ago was 16%.

    The port’s total emissions volume combines those released by industrial production (refineries, chemical companies) and electricity generation (gas- and coal-fired power plants).

    Last year, Rotterdam’s power plants cut their carbon emissions by 1.9 million tonnes (21%) – in percentage terms equivalent to the national figure. While a share of this reduction can be attributed to lower power consumption, this is mainly thanks to a substantial (over 40%), nationwide increase in the generation of electricity from renewable sources (solar, wind and biomass). One remarkable milestone reached in 2020 was that for the first time in history, Rotterdam’s natural gas-fired power plants actually released more carbon into the atmosphere than their coal-fired counterparts.

    The carbon emissions of Rotterdam’s industrial sector fell by 1.1 million tonnes (7%), while industrial emissions nationwide remained at the same level. These reduced industrial emissions are a consequence of economic contraction over the course of 2020. This slump led to reduced demand for oil and chemical products, forcing local industry to scale back its activities.

    In 1990, the port of Rotterdam released over 20 million tonnes of CO2 into the atmosphere. Until 2016, this volume increased to over 30 million tonnes as a result of the expansion of existing companies in Rotterdam and the arrival of new ones. From 2016 on, the port was able to report substantial reductions. By 2020, emissions were close to the total volume recorded 30 years ago, while at the same time the port area increased with 20% and the annual throughput with some 50%.

Другие новости по темам: Port of Rotterdam, carbon emissions  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 April 8

18:41 The first ship affected by the blockage in the Suez Canal to arrive in Barcelona is operating normally
18:14 Port of Rotterdam reduced its total carbon emissions by 27% in 2016-2020
17:52 New Smiltynė Ferry Terminal ferry is about to be completed
17:25 Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg conducted transshipment of deep-submergence rescue vehicle
17:07 Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 14, 2021
16:24 Throughput of Murmansk Sea Fishing Port in 3M’2021 climbed by 1% YoY
15:59 BIMCO supports global seabed mapping initiative
15:36 SAFEVUE.ai selected by Eaglestar as maritime shifts towards safety solutions centred around human factors
15:00 Damen delivers new LUV 1908 aquaculture support vessel to Organic Sea Harvest
14:48 KN announces market consultation on acquisition of FSRU
14:22 Port of Singapore to revise its port dues rates
13:21 Port of Ipswich expertly handles large rice vessel operation
13:03 Oboronlogistics meets requirements of ISM Code
12:21 MAN Energy Solutions starts ‘AmmoniaMot’ project
12:06 Revision in Port Dues Rates in the Port of Singapore
12:01 Wärtsilä collaborates with Finnish Border Guard in testing of Bio LNG fuel for reducing greenhouse gas emissions
11:24 Waterways of Saint-Petersburg to open for small-size ships on April 15
11:03 Port of Melbourne welcomes longest vessel to dock in Melbourne
10:35 Rosmorport set to complete dredging of KSK grain terminal’s operating water area this year
10:13 Rosmorport commences dredging on Volga-Caspian Sea Shipping Channel
10:07 Nor-Shipping gathers hydrogen leaders to map out fuel of the future at Ocean Now
09:51 Throughput of Yeisk port in 3M’21 rose by 22% YoY
09:28 Oil prices start decreasing
09:10 Baltic Dry Index as of April 7
08:09 DP World to invest £40M in the development of the Southampton terminal

2021 April 7

18:47 MISC takes delivery of its sixth very large ethane carrier
18:26 HMM Nuri fully laden on maiden voyage
18:16 Chairman of the Suez Canal clarified some key facts about an unprecedented incident in the history of the Suez Canal
18:00 Throughput of Temryuk port in 3M’2021 rose by 12%, year-on-year
17:43 Construction walk to work ice breaker proceeding well - Niestern Sander
17:16 Gasum begins biogas test deliveries for the Finnish Border Guard
16:51 ABB AS and Siemens Energy awarded new service agreements for electrical equipment at offshore and onshore facilities in Norway
16:40 More than 65% of all ships are operating with systems containing asbestos - Maritec
16:25 Throughput of Rostov-on-Don port in 3M’2021 fell by 7%, year-on-year
16:03 Throughput of Taganrog port in 3M’2021 climbed by 1% Y-o-Y
15:42 GTT launches a cutting-edge digital solution for LNG membrane tank maintenance
15:14 Merger of GAZ-SYSTEM and Polskie LNG
14:37 Fleet Xpress lands Clearwater Seafood contract
14:25 GEFCO UAE partners in the Middle East with DP World, UAE Region for car solutions at Jebel Ali Port
13:15 Stena Line accelerates fossil-free shipping to reduce emissions by 30% by 2030
13:00 Elena Daeva of Rosmorport joins Editorial Board of Hydrotechnika journal
12:31 Bolidt supplies decking solutions for world’s most advanced research vessel
12:17 Rosmorport sets decreasing coefficient for harbour dues in Novorossiysk and Sochi
11:44 Kamchatka authorities expect new berths to let increase cargo traffic on Northern Sea Route
11:21 Crowley’s Trish Skoglund to lead enhanced mergers and acquisitions strategy team
11:20 World’s first hydrogen cargo vessel set for Paris debut
10:16 Oldendorff Carriers’s fleet under operation to exceed 750 vessels
09:51 PGNiG receives fifth cargo of liquefied natural gas at LNG reloading station in Klaipeda
09:29 Oil prices rise on decrease of US reserves
09:15 Baltic Dry Index as of April 6

2021 April 6

18:37 Qatar Petroleum enters two offshore exploration blocks in Namibia
18:07 The Grimaldi Group strengthens its presence in Malta
17:43 Alfa Laval becomes partner in unique Power-to-X consortium
17:30 HAV Design develops the world's most environmentally friendly salmon transporter
17:20 In 2020 SVEZA occupied about 15% of the global “gas plywood” market
17:02 Fincantieri to build 3 operation service vessels
16:19 Sailing practice - 2021 starts on Khersones sailing boat
15:44 Adani Ports increases its ownership from 75% to 100% in Krishnapatnam Port
15:31 Doninturflot to deploy three ships for domestic cruises
14:55 Record number of ships to be deployed for domestic cruises this year