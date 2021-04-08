2021 April 8 16:24

Throughput of Murmansk Sea Fishing Port in 3M’2021 climbed by 1% YoY

Image source: Murmansk Sea Fishing Port

Handling of fish products rose by 40%

In January-March 2021, Murmansk Sea Fishing Port JSC handled 39,100 tonnes of cargo, which is 1% more, year-on-year, says the stevedoring company.

In the reported period, handling of fish product surged by 40% to 37,800 tonnes.

In March, the port’s throughput fell by 9.5% to 13,300 tonnes including 12,800 tonnes of fish (+20.8%).

The company’s forecast for April is “not bad” either.

Murmansk Sea Fishing Port specializes in handling cargo from fishing boats, mother ships and reefer ships. It also transships packaged, palleted and loose cargo, as well as general cargo of commercial and military use. The company’s quay side is 4.5 km long. It owns port fleet, fleet of lifting equipment, auxiliary equipment, refrigerators, rail facilities and yard engines.

