2021 April 8 15:00

Damen delivers new LUV 1908 aquaculture support vessel to Organic Sea Harvest

Damen Shipyards has delivered the first of its new aquaculture support vessels, according to the company's release.

The Landing Utility Vessel (LUV) 1908 is a larger version of the LUV 1608, the first example of which entered service in August 2019.

The LUV 1908 has all the advantages of its predecessor, which until now was unique among vessel types serving the aquaculture sector for its bow ramp for go anywhere RoRo capability. It also offers additional deck space, higher freeboard and a larger crane.

The design has been engineered by Damen’s design bureau OSD-IMT to allow it to carry out a wide range of support tasks for the aquaculture industry. These include the transportation of people, equipment, feed and other dry cargo to offshore fish-farming locations with loading and unloading taking place either by RoRo direct to the shore or by using the deck crane.

The first LUV 1908 is fitted with an HS Marine AK 72/26 E4 fully foldable and telescopic boom type crane. When on-site, the vessel can also be used to support activities of all kinds including pen maintenance and net cleaning. Although the LUV 1908 is a compact 19 metres in length and 7.5 metres across it has a total of 100m² of unobstructed deck space rated at 2.5 tonnes per m². In total, the vessel can carry 40 tonnes of cargo and also has day accommodation for up to eight people. This includes a toilet, drying locker, pantry/ mess room and an off-watch seating area and navigation console in the wheelhouse. Like the LUV 1608, the larger version has been built at Coastal Workboats Scotland, with full DAMEN support.

Damen has also provided financing for the vessel. The owner of the first vessel is Organic Sea Harvest, a new company operating on the Isle of Skye off the west coast of Scotland. The company’s mission is to use pioneering technologies and methods to bring sustainable, organic Scottish salmon to the UK and worldwide markets. Their LUV 1908 will ultimately support a total of four individual fish farms, all off the north east coast of Skye.

Ove Thu, CEO of Organic Sea Harvest, said, “Both DAMEN and Coastal Workboats Scotland have been very supportive during the construction of our vessel and are completely aligned with our mission to encourage sustainable aquaculture in the region. During the construction, builders allowed us to fit the vessel with a range of equipment, helping us get her ready for our distinct scope of work. This proved very helpful, as it resulted in the vessel being ready for operation immediately upon delivery.”

“Organic Sea Harvest wanted a clean ship with minimal power consumption and emissions for maximum sustainability,” said Mike Besijn, DAMEN sales manager. “We are delighted that the LUV 1908 meets all their needs and we are very pleased to have built it in the UK. The aquaculture sector is an important market for DAMEN and we have developed good relationships with its participants. Our decision to build vessels for stock so that we can respond quickly to their needs, demonstrates the confidence that we have in its long-term prospects.”

